Capt. Trent DeMoss Takes Command at Fleet Readiness Center Southeast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Capt. Trent DeMoss took the reins of command at Fleet Readiness Center Southeast at the facility’s change of command ceremony July 20.



The Morehead, Kentucky native has spent his entire Navy career in the maintenance community, and the last two years as the FRCSE executive officer.



“With this many people from Kentucky down here, you’re probably thinking there’s a basketball game or a free bourbon tasting going on,” DeMoss said. “To all who are here, your presence honors FRCSE and truly humbles me.”



DeMoss’ friendly personality and down-to-Earth demeanor belie a capable, no-nonsense and no-frills Navy officer. He’s not big on flowery speeches or soaring rhetoric.



“I’ve always been big on simply saying what we’re going to do, and then doing what we said we were going to do,” he said.



DeMoss summed up his vision going forward at FRCSE as teamwork through responsibility, accountability and ownership.



“TEAM: Together, Every Action and Asset Matters,” DeMoss said. “These common words will be our trademark and call to arms over the coming years.



“I know there are two ‘A’s in there, but bear with me – I’m from Kentucky.”



No matter his home state, DeMoss’ credentials speak for themselves.



DeMoss holds a bachelor’s degree in physics and mathematics from Morehead State University, as well as a master’s degree in aeronautical engineering from the Naval Postgraduate School.



He also has the deck-plate experience to go along with his education. In fact, his arrival at FRCSE two years ago was a homecoming of sorts.

After being commissioned as a Navy officer in 1991, DeMoss’ first duty assignment was to Helicopter Antisubmarine Squadron 5 (HS-5) at Naval Air Station Jacksonville as the maintenance and material control officer.



With HS-5, DeMoss sailed on the maiden deployment of the USS George Washington (CVN 73) to the Mediterranean Sea and Arabian Gulf.



During the ensuing years, DeMoss served aboard USS Harry Truman (CVN 75), USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) and the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71). Aboard the Roosevelt in 2007, DeMoss served as the aircraft intermediate maintenance department officer.



He reported to Naval Air Systems Command in 2009, and served as both the assistant program manager, logistics for the Naval Undergraduate Training Systems office as well as the deputy program manager for F/A-18 and EA-18G Air Vehicle Systems office.



In 2014, he came to Commander, Fleet Readiness Centers as the military production officer, before coming to FRCSE as executive officer the following year.



DeMoss will now take command of a facility tasked with keeping some of the Navy’s most-needed aircraft ready for flight, such as the F/A-18 Hornet and Super Hornet, Air Force and Navy H-60 helicopter variants, P-3C Orions and three different types of training aircraft – not to mention engine, avionics and component work.



If his previous work is any indication, DeMoss will only consider his time a success when he sees results.



“Our actions will always speak more loudly than our words,” he said at the ceremony. “It’s what we do that defines us.



“It is what our families, coworkers and customers see us do that matters.”



Joining DeMoss’ leadership team as the new executive officer at FRCSE is Col. Frederick Schenk, USMC. Originally from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Schenk’s arrival marks the first time a Marine Corps officer has been a part of the facility’s leadership.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.24.2017 Date Posted: 07.24.2017 13:33 Story ID: 242363 Location: NAVAL AIR STATION JACKSONVILLE, FL, US Hometown: MOREHEAD, KY, US Web Views: 16 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Capt. Trent DeMoss Takes Command at Fleet Readiness Center Southeast, by Clifford Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.