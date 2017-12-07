29th Combat Aviation Brigade Welcomes 1st Armored Division

UNION III, Iraq – The 29th Combat Aviation command team, Col. Mark Beckler and Command Sgt. Maj. Steven McKenna, bid farewell to 1st Infantry Division’s command team, Maj. Gen. Joseph Martin and Command Sgt. Maj. Joseph Cornelison and welcomed the incoming 1st Armored Division commanded by Maj. Gen. Robert White and Command Sgt. Maj. Danny Day during a Transfer of Authority Ceremony at Union III, Iraq, July 12, 2017.
The ceremony signified the transfer of authority for Combined Joint Forces Land Component Command – Operation Inherent Resolve as the fight against ISIS enters a new stage following the Coalition victory in Mosul.
Lt. Gen. Stephen Townsend, commanding general for Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, briefly stated that the 1st Infantry Division has accomplished the goal they have worked hard for in the fall of Mosul and set the standard for an effective and efficient fighting force.
Townsend also added that incoming 1st Armored Division is not unfamiliar to the task at hand and will equally carry this fight partnering with its Iraqi counterparts to defeat ISIS and drive them out of Iraq and Syria.
The 1st Inf. Div. will return home to Fort Riley, Kansas where they will rest and re-set after a successful completion of their mission.
The 29th Combat Aviation Brigade is an Army National Guard unit supporting U.S. Army Central in Operation Spartan Shield and CJTF-OIR by providing aviation assets, offensive strike capability, reconnaissance and logistical support. CJTF-OIR is the Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria.
