Sonkiss takes command of the 62 AW

As 62nd AW commander, Sonkiss will lead Team McChord in delivering safe and reliable global airlift. She is responsible for the readiness of more than 2,400 active duty military and civilian personnel, along with 48 permanently assigned C-17 Globemaster III aircraft, to support worldwide combat and humanitarian airlift and airdrop operations.

Additionally, the colonel serves as the U.S. Air Force Senior Service Component Commander at Joint Base Lewis-McChord representing the interests of approximately 7,000 total force Airmen to the Joint Base Partnership Council, and the surrounding community in the Pacific Northwest.

Sonkiss said she is looking forward to working with the professionals of Team McChord and executing the mission.

“Thank you Gen. Tuck [Lt. Gen. Giovanni Tuck, 18th Air Force commander] for trusting me with delivering combat airlift across the globe, and taking care of our most valuable resource, our Airmen,” said Sonkiss. “My promise to you [Team McChord] is to empower you to lead; empower our frontline supervisors and noncommissioned officers; empower our flight commanders; empower our squadron commanders to lead strongly from the front.”

Sonkiss comes to the Pacific Northwest from the 455th Air Expeditionary Wing, Bagram Air Base, Afghanistan., where she served as the vice commander overseeing close air support, air mobility, combat search and rescue, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, air control and communications, and electronic attack operations in support of U.S., coalition, and partner forces in Afghanistan.



Tuck said Sonkiss is definitely the right Airman to lead the men and women of the 62nd AW.



“Today you are going to see the passing of a guidon, pretty light in weight, but it carries and shoulders the responsibilities, authorities and burden of being a commander,” said Tuck. “Col. Sonkiss is going to be charged with that responsibility and as a commander, I am very proud of what you do here at McChord, and I can’t wait to see what these next couple years are going to bring. Sonkiss is really prepared to come take this job.”

Sonkiss said she could not be prouder of the amazing group of Airmen that calls McChord home.

“I have no doubt that you will continue to deliver the precision and excellence that hallmarks Team McChord,” said Sonkiss. “Thank you for your commitment to our nation, and let’s get to work.”

