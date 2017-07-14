Pinkston Passed the Torch

U.S. Army Garrison Command Sgt Maj. Chad L.Pinkston accepted responsibility for the Wiesbaden Community's families and Soldiers from Col. Todd J Fish (center) during a symbolic change of command ceremony at Allen Field on Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden, Germany.



Pinkston along with his family arrive for their newest challenge from 10th Headquarters and Special Troops Battalion, 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade, Fort Drum, NY.



Outgoing Command Sgt Maj. Larry E. Addington, described his ceremony as more bitter than sweet and spoke at length of his fondness for Europe and Wiesbaden, but more than that, the Wiesbaden military community, Addington stated that this was his favorite assignment in his 28 year career.



Fish during his speech took the opportunity to speak highly of Addington’s inspiration, dedication and the impact he had on the people during his tenure.

