In 1969, songwriter Kurt Kaiser penned a song entitled “Pass It On” and the first line of the song states that it only takes a spark to get a fire going. This seems to be true when you meet Machinery Repairman 2nd Class Antonio Deshawn Sparks.



A 2012 Escambia High School graduate, located in Pensacola, Fla., this high school has sparked legends of fire like fellow alums; Emmitt Smith, Joseph Durant, Bill Butler and Trent Richardson and now Sparks whose fire is serving his country onboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan’s (LHD 5) machinery shop.



Sparks knew he wanted become a mechanical engineer when he graduated high school.



“I started going to Pensacola State, and from there started to realize really quickly about adulthood,” said Sparks. During this time Sparks was still living at home with his parents and learned how important it was to have a means to support himself, leading him to make a life changing decision.



The decision Sparks made was to enlist into the United States Navy in 2013, and since he already knew what he wanted to do, Sparks told his recruiter he would accept no other rate but machinery repairman (MR).



“This was the only thing that corresponded with mechanical engineering,” said Sparks. “I knew it would give me the ideals, vocabulary and the blueprints that I needed on how to do certain things when it comes to mechanics.”



Sparks shared that he loves his job because it is a support rate. His job is to make parts that help other divisions throughout the entire ship. If someone needs a part manufactured they come to the MR shop in hopes they will be taken care of. Sparks goes on to explain that the quality of your work shows what you are about and helps earn respect throughout the entire ship.



“The real bread and butter when it comes to having this job is, is seeing the reaction on someone’s face when I’ve help them,” said Sparks. “When I can manufacture a part that is not only a benefit to one person, but ultimately the entire crew; that is what makes me happy.”

Sparks explained how he has learned a few lessons since he came to Bataan and that the biggest lesson learned has been the importance of fighting complacency.



“Complacency is one of the first things suspected when it comes to mishaps while working with machinery,” said Sparks. “You can be working with a specific piece of equipment for months or even years and with the experience behind you, it’s easy to get comfortable not using proper personal protective equipment or not handling tools correctly. I have seen a lot of injuries over the last four years and it is very important to always adhere to all safety requirements while machining.”



Sparks added that it is also important to be humble and to do your job to the best of your ability. He shared that senior leadership is always watching whether you realize it or not, which was proven when he unexpectedly received the 2017 Junior Sailor of the Quarter award, for the first quarter 2017.



“I work the same now as MR2 Sparks as I did when I was MRFN Sparks,” he added. “My workflow has never decreased and I am still that go to guy but it was nice to be recognized.”



He explained that there were a couple of major repair parts that needed to be manufactured to include a part for another ship in the ready group, USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19). Through that process he, and his team, earned a lot or respect from the senior leadership.



Sparks encourages junior Sailors hitting the Fleet for the first time to ensure they are alert to everything around them and maintain their integrity and work ethic.



“No matter how much good you do, it only takes one wrong move to ruin your reputation and credibility,” said Sparks. “It is important to remember that you are a Sailor whether you are out to sea on a ship, or in port on liberty.”



In addition, Sparks said that junior Sailors should work hard both in and outside of your rate. Being an asset to your division will open up great opportunities for growth and advancement. He added that it is vital to remember all the reasons why you joined the military in the first place and stay motivated.



“My motivation comes from my family,” said Sparks. “I give all honor and praise to God first and then to my family. This past April, my son was born. It was a blessing and also added a new layer of determination for me to be the best I can be for him. It pushes me to study a little harder; come a little harder in everything I do.”



Sparks closed with saying that whenever his Navy career ends, he plans on picking up right where he left off and finishing his mechanical engineering degree. He said his goal is to eventually join a research and development team for a well-known company such as Chevron or Rolls Royce. At the end of the day, Sparks wants to be able to leave a legacy that he can pass on to his son the way others passed on the drive for success and ambition to him.



Bataan and its ready group are deployed in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations designed to reassure allies and partners, and preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region.

