Cpl. Alex Head advances Resolute Castle 2017

Cpl. Alex Head, an Army Reserve soldier from Dahlonega GA, is a member of the 390th Engineer Company, 844th Engineer Battalion, 926th Engineer Brigade out of Chattanooga, TN. He is currently working as a member of the duration staff for Operation Resolute Castle 17, a multi-national NATO exercise at Joint National Training Center, Cincu, Romania.



While Head’s military occupation specialty is a 12K, plumber, he is also licensed on the Sky Trak and Skid-Steer forklifts. He uses this secondary specialty as an equipment operator in Cincu, where he uses the heavy equipment to move construction materials such as wood and cement blocks, building materials needed for projects such as the ammunition loading dock and light demolition range for his British and Romanian training partners.



His supervisor, Sgt. 1st Class Richard Hammill, said, “He’s one of my best workers, and when I assigned him to help the British out, they came back to me saying he did an excellent job. He’s one of the best soldiers I’ve seen around.”



On the civilian side, Cpl. Head works for the Executive Pet Transportation Company that transports pets all across the country. When asked how the military has contributed to his civilian job, he responded, “We work long hours and we have to drive for a long time. We can’t always eat what we want or sleep in the best conditions. That’s pretty much what the military prepares you for, so yes.”



He sees the chance to train in Romania as a special opportunity. It is constantly fast-paced, “the mission changes a lot,” and he has learned much from the cultural exchange. Cpl. Head said, “The British and even Romanians are a lot more open and free to talk to each other, we seem a lot more reserved at first.” During his stay in Romania he has been able to develop many relationships with the British and Romanian soldiers, one of the goals of this multinational NATO exercise.



Resolute Castle 2017 is a multi-national NATO engineering effort in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve. Its objective is to support the initiatives of Operation Atlantic Resolve through developing training infrastructure at the JNTC, enhancing interoperability of allied militaries, and strengthening ties between NATO nations.