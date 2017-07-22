Flags rise over Exercise Steppe Eagle opening ceremony

Photo By Capt. Desiree Dillehay | Staff Sgt. Daniel Dornbusch, 149th Military Engagement Team, stands ready to raise the...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Desiree Dillehay | Staff Sgt. Daniel Dornbusch, 149th Military Engagement Team, stands ready to raise the American flag during the Exercise Steppe Eagle 17 opening ceremony July 22, 2017, at Illisky Training Center, Kazakhstan. Exercise Steppe Eagle is a premier multinational exercise focused on peacekeeping and peace support operations, while building relationships and mutual understanding between partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Desiree Dillehay, 149th Military Engagement Team) see less | View Image Page

Exercise Steppe Eagle 17 opened with the raising of the flags and the playing of national anthems July 22, 2017, at Illisky Training Center, Kazakhstan.



Exercise Steppe Eagle is a premier multinational exercise focusing on peacekeeping and peace support operations, and enabling more than 800 participants to build relationships and mutual understanding across nations.



Maj. Gen. Murat Bektanov, Kazakhstan Land Forces commander, welcomed the participating soldiers of Kazakhstan’s partner nations, including the United States and United Kingdom, and remarked on the ability to build relationships and conduct successful military-to-military exchanges.



Representatives from each participating country also had the chance to speak, and one common theme ran strong: building relationships with partner nations.



“As Soldiers we must always remember what ties us together no matter what country we are from: we have the most honorable positions in all of our countries,” said Lt. Col. Kent Cavallini, deputy commander, 149th Military Engagement Team. “Our countries and citizens depend upon us to defend them. Let this bond tie us together as we (work) hard over the next week, so that we may learn from each other and prepare ourselves.”



This year’s exercise also includes the opportunity for the Kazakhstan Peacekeeping Battalion to be NATO Evaluation Level 1 certified.



“Exercise Steppe Eagle is designed to prepare the Kazakhstani army … to conduct peacekeeping operations (throughout) the world if they are called upon. Before they can do that, they have to get accredited … in order to be assigned a mission,” said Cavallini.



US and UK soldiers are assisting the Kazakhstani instructors and forces as they train and prepare over the next week for a NATO evaluation of peacekeeping preparedness, which will take place during the second week of Exercise Steppe Eagl