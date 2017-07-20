150th Special Operations Wing Leadership Drop by for a Visit

The 150 Medical Group took the lead in this mission under the guidance of Lt. Col. Beverley Simpson, Mission Officer in Charge, Louisiana Care 2017, and Captain Jennifer Fegan, Air National Guard Medical IRT project manager. This endeavor was a nine month process from the beginning to the day of execution.

“This is like giving birth to triplets,” said Lt. Col. Simpson, refering to the three sites.

This medical IRT mission's goal was to service three areas in Louisiana; St. John, Assumption and Tangipahoa Parishes and the surrounding areas. In the ten days the medical training mission took place, Louisianians took advantage of the no cost medical services. The medical services being provided included medical, dental and optical exams. A great training experience for the medical members who may not otherwise get the hands on training at their respective units.

Castillo was very interested in the program and wanted to know how this can help the people of New Mexico. Fagan explained how the process works, it begins with an application, which is about a two year process for the communities the apply, then they get vetted. It takes awhile for these packages to work thorough the wickets. She mentioned they they are accepting applications for 2019, as 2018 is working its way through and will be going through the planning process.

Fascinated with what is offered, a tour was set up so he can see medical services that are being offered. First stop was NOSTRA, where a small group of Navy personnel and one Army individual make the eyewear for the patients. Chief Chantelle Byrd gives an overview and how the turn around from eye exam, to prescription, to glasses in hand ready for the patient can be done in about 72 hours.

Next it is was off to the medical clinic side where Lt. Col Kerry Clark, East St. John Parish Site Officer in Charge, shows how they have the facility is broken down into sections. One hallway led to dental, while another was toward the medical services and the providers. The other side of the building's hallways had additional services, which included optical, pharmacy and mental health just to name a few. A smooth running operation, which kept the patients flowing as smooth as possible.

Both Castillo and Chambers impressed with the all that was happening at this site, East St. John, visualized helping fellow New Mexicans, with something as impactful as this mission. They also had the opportunity to see the other two sites, Assumption and Tangipahoa and see the good that was happening there. The basic set up of medical treatment was the same the only difference was the how they were laid out. All of the sites serviced the communities close by and some people traveled from another state just to take advantage of what this mission offered. They both could see how the need for basic medical care was well received and were shocked at how many people would show up extremely early, some even spending the night just so they could have the opportunity to be seen.

“I am very proud of all of you and all the work being done here,” said Col. Castillo. “Now how do we get to do something like this for New Mexico?”

This training mission has been an eye opener, especially when one gets to see how much of an impact it makes on fellow Americans.

“I am so happy that you all are here,” echoed by many. “Thank you for what your do!”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.20.2017 Date Posted: 07.22.2017 09:49 Story ID: 242185 Location: RESERVE, LA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 150th Special Operations Wing Leadership Drop by for a Visit, by MSgt Paula Aragon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.