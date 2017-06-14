Cal Guard’s 1-18th CAV teams up with U.K.’s HAC at Camp Roberts

The Cal Guard's 1st Squadron, 18th Cavalry Regiment and the U.K.'s Honourable Artillery Company (HAC) teamed up in early June for an intense two-weeks of annual training at Camp Roberts.



The HAC is the U.K. Army’s Reserve Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) Regiment, and is based in the City of London.



The Americans and Brits came together for Exercise Vambrace Saber, which simulated an enemy insurgency conducting cross border incursions, culminating in the engagement of insurgent forces. The exercise was designed to test the ISTAR (Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition and Reconnaissance) capabilities of both the 1-18th Cavalry and the HAC.



During the exercise, both U.K. and American troopers made use of the substantial training areas at Camp Roberts, including its many firing ranges, landing zones and its state-of-the-art Combined Arms Collective Training Facility (CACTF), where the two units conducted urban warfare training.



“We conducted tough and realistic training as an integrated task force with the Honorouble Artillery Company surveillance and target acquisition regiment, and several enablers, including a chemical recon platoon, engineering platoon, Tactical UAS (Unmanned Aerial System) platoon, and MPs,” said 1-18th CAV commander Lt. Col. Jeramy Hopkins. “The 40th Combat Aviation Brigade, California State Military Reserve, the 40th BSB, and 224th CSSB supported us throughout the operation, which really allowed us to add depth, complexity, and train at multiple echelons. Throughout the entire event, and even through the planning process, the Brits were enjoyable and easy to work alongside. They were professional, focused, and had good senses of humor. During our annual training, it was a privilege to train with the second oldest unit in the world still in existence. The HAC has a tremendous history, fantastic Soldiers, and a pretty amazing band.”



The exercise concluded with a cavalry tradition called a “Spur Ride.” U.S. and U.K. troopers were inducted into the “Order of the Spur” by Hopkins in a ceremony at the Camp Roberts Soldier Bowl.



To earn their spurs, troopers had to successfully complete a series of training events at a high level, including an Army Physical Fitness Test (APFT), weapons qualifications, a ruck march and other Soldier skill events. Silver spurs were placed on their boots during the ceremony. The event included troopers on horseback, a helicopter flyover by the 40th Combat Aviation Brigade and music from the HAC Regimental Band.



The band provided the pomp and ceremony playing “The Star Spangled Banner” and “God Save the Queen” as everyone sang along.



“Exercising with the 1-18th CAV was an incredibly valuable experience as it enabled us to train as we expect to fight; with our primary allies, in an expeditionary context against a near peer enemy,” said Lt. Col. Mark Wood, commander of the HAC. “Camp Roberts provided a fantastic training environment, and its complex terrain, climatic extremes and purpose built population centers really challenged our Soldiers. The 1-18th CAV were a brilliant unit to work with; capable, professional and incredibly supportive, we learnt a huge amount from working with them. Not only did we get the chance to better understand how they operated, but we also captured some best practice that has helped us to refine our own tactics, techniques and procedures.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.14.2017 Date Posted: 07.21.2017 19:42 Story ID: 242146 Location: CAMP ROBERTS, CA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cal Guard’s 1-18th CAV teams up with U.K.’s HAC at Camp Roberts, by CPT Jason Sweeney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.