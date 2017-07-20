Texas National Guard soldier graduates from DEA intelligence course

Photo By Sgt. Michael Giles | Texas Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Denise Rosales, a Counterdrug analyst, stands...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Michael Giles | Texas Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Denise Rosales, a Counterdrug analyst, stands with (from left to right) Charles P. "Chuck" Rosenberg, the acting head of the Druf Enforcement Agency, Maj. Zach Carroll, Texas Counterdrug Region South commander, Sgt. Maj. Jesus Gonzalez, senior enlisted advisor of the Texas Counterdrug Task Force, and Lt. Col. Miguel Torres, commander of the Texas Counterdrug Task Force, at DEA Headquarters in Washington D.C., July 20, 2017. Texas Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Denise Rosales attended the Drug Enforcement Agency's intelligence analyst course as part of interagency efforts to improve collaboration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Michael Giles) see less | View Image Page

WASHINGTON D.C - A Texas Army National Guard soldier working with the Texas Joint Counterdrug Task Force graduated from the Drug Enforcement Agency's intelligence analyst training, July 20, 2017, in Washington, D.C.



Staff Sgt. Denise Rosales, a Counterdrug analyst assigned to support the DEA, said the 8-week Basic Intelligence Research Specialist course gave her tools to collaborate more effectively with her DEA counterparts.



“As an intel analyst assigned to DEA, we work hand in hand with DEA agents and DEA intel analysts,” Rosales said. “Having this training allows me to understand the DEA language and know what they expect of me in the office.”



Doug Poole, Chief of Intelligence for the DEA, explained that interagency training is essential because the DEA relies heavily on other organizations--especially the National Guard--for their success.



“The guard folks are so very important for all we do in DEA,” Poole said. “Having them understand from our perspective what’s involved will be very helpful to them and to us.”



“Everything we do within DEA intel is interagency,” Poole emphasized. “So if we can start out that interagency environment in the very first training session, that just helps our analysts go out and be better prepared to do what they do.”



The DEA recognized the role the Guard plays in anti-narcotics efforts by inviting a task force member to attend their training, said Texas Army National Guard Maj. Zach Carroll, commander of the Texas Counterdrug Region South.



“Those long-term narcotics investigations require criminal analyst support, aerial surveillance support, ground surveillance support and counter threat finance support,” Carroll said. “Our mission is to provide that support. This graduation we just attended is a recognition from the DEA higher leadership how important the relationship is.”



The course consisted of eight weeks of classroom instruction and exercises in search warrants and leadership at the DEA Training Academy in Quantico, Virginia. Rosales explained that the course challenged her ability to retain and use new information, because exams were often given on material that was taught the previous day.



“The course was a roller coaster,” Rosales said. “One week the course was stress free. The next week we were up till three in the morning. Take a quick nap, get back up at five and take exams in the morning.”



Rosales said the camaraderie she experienced combined with the knowledge she gained made a permanent impact on her life.



“Not only were we treated as if we were regular DEA analysts, we achieved long-lasting friendships and contacts in numerous states,” Rosales said. “It was a life changing event.”