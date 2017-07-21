II MHG redesignates as II MIG

Photo By Cpl. Jonathan Sosner | Col. David Owen salutes Marines for a pass in review at the conclusion of a...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Jonathan Sosner | Col. David Owen salutes Marines for a pass in review at the conclusion of a redesignation ceremony, during which II Marine Expeditionary Force Headquarters Group was renamed II MEF Information Group at Camp Lejeune, N.C., July 21, 2017. The unit’s redesignation to II MIG is the first visible action complimentary to the forthcoming capabilities that support the Commandant’s priorities to modernize the force and develop increased capability in the information environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jon Sosner) see less | View Image Page

II Marine Expeditionary Force Headquarters Group was redesignated as II MEF Information Group during a ceremony at Camp Lejeune, July 21, 2017.



The unit’s redesignation to II MIG is the first visible action complimentary to the forthcoming capabilities that support the Commandant’s priorities to modernize the force and develop increased capability in the information environment.



II MIG will continue to provide the command, security, infrastructure, logistics, training and administrative support that it did under its former title, but will grow its mission-set to provide II MEF with a spectrum of information-based capabilities.



“The unit’s current tasks and priorities will remain the same, however, we will take on the added task to better synergize support to the Marine Air-Ground Task Force in the information domain,” said Col. David S. Owen, the commanding officer of II MIG.



The unit’s restructure, set to take effect during fiscal year 2018, will support the expanding mission and meet the evolving demand to equip commanders with the resources necessary to have a thorough understanding of the information and cognitive environment.



“Integrating current and developing information related capabilities in the Marine Corps, Joint Force, and various agencies into every level of the battlespace is crucial for the MAGTF to achieve a decisive advantage over an adversary,” said Owen, who took command of II MHG June 23, 2016.



The growing unit is expected to be fully operationally capable in 2019, but will provide an Information Warfare Coordination Center in August 2017 during Large Scale Exercise-17 in support of 2nd Marine Division to further training and experimentation.