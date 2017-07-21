Cathedral High Student Strengthens Path to Become Marine Officer with SLCDA

Photo By Lance Cpl. Michael McHale | Seth Bolden (left) and Nicholas Dinofrio pose for a photo during the Field Leadership...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Michael McHale | Seth Bolden (left) and Nicholas Dinofrio pose for a photo during the Field Leadership Exercise during the 2017 Summer Leadership and Character Development Academy aboard Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., July 20. The puprpose of this exercise is to return high-caliber individuals back to their schools and communities with greater knowledge of the Marines, sense of purpose and the ability for them to serve as advocates for the Corps due to their first-hand experiences with Marines. see less | View Image Page

Standing with a confidence that mirrors a United States Marine; Seth Bolden is established in his knowledge, experiences and fervent to learn, embodying what the Marine Corps seeks in individuals to join its ranks.

Bolden, a 17-year-old at Cathedral High School in Indianapolis, Indiana, is currently attending the 2017 Summer Leadership and Character Development Academy (SLCDA) aboard Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, from July 16-22.

The SLCDA is a six-day summer program led by Marines that is designed to prepare upper class high school students for the future by introducing them to Marine Corps leadership skills, ethics, character development, teamwork and camaraderie.

Bolden’s teacher, who knows a Marine that is affiliated with the program, informed him of the SLCDA.

Bolden explained how he is enjoying his time and learning a lot in the program. Thanks to his family members who previously served, he understands the benefits and opportunities the military has to offer and plans to pursue a career as a Marine Corps officer.

“I’m applying to the United States Naval Academy and Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps,” he explained. “I want to major in international relations and potentially seek a law degree later on.”

Bolden is focused and striving to achieve his goal and has caught the attention of other SLCDA participants.

“As a leader, he is confident, kind and focused,” Nicholas Dinofrio said of Bolden. “At the obstacle course today, he took control as a leader for one of the obstacles, and everyone was able to see his excitement and commitment to the task at hand.”

A rising senior, Bolden is extremely active; he plays rugby, runs track, and competes in triathlons. Additionally, he is coordinating his school’s Riley Dance Marathon, which is a program that helps raise money for a local children’s hospital. When not competing in sports or volunteering, Bolden participates in a school program where he learns how the Constitution and American government plays a role in society today. Currently, Bolden is running for treasurer in his county’s Democratic Club. If he wins the seat, he will handle public relations, assist in the management of the club’s finances and assist the democratic senator run for re-election.

Bolden expressed that he believes the SLCDA program is giving him tools to succeed in future endeavors.

“One of the biggest takeaways from this experience is being around the men and women who have been in the Marine Corps, who have gone through it, who have seen things,” he said. “Just studying them and learning what I can do to better myself in the future… that wealth of knowledge is just priceless.”

Bolden exhibits the traits similar to Marines: honor, courage, and commitment. He studies hard to educate himself; he participates in multiple sports and volunteers in his time in his community. He constantly strives to seek self-improvement and set the example.

“One thing that I know I want to do is help people,” Bolden explained passionately. “I know that the military is just second to none. It gives you the opportunity to help people and I’d love to stay in as long as I can—help as long as I can.”