29th Combat Aviation Brigade Welcomes 35th Infantry Division

CAMP ARIFJAN, Kuwait – Col. Mark Beckler, The 29th Combat Aviation Brigade commander, and Spc. Kamal Miller, the guidon bearer representing the 29th CAB, stood in formation as they bid farewell to the outgoing 29th Infantry Division, commanded by Maj. Gen. Blake Ortner and Command Sgt. Maj. Ronald Smith and welcomed the incoming 35th Infantry Division command team, Maj. Gen. Victor Braden and Command Sgt. Maj. Timothy Newton, at Camp Arijan, Kuwait, July 13,2017.
Lt. Gen. Michael Garrett, the U.S. Army Central commander, presented both Smith and Ortner with the Distinguished Service Medal as a token of his appreciation and a job well done while establishing Task Force Spartan.
The ceremony had many distinguished guests to include a representative from the Kuwaiti government.
The 29th Infantry Division consists of National Guard Soldiers from Maryland and Virginia of which they conducted missions in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Iraq and Syria in support of Operation Spartan Shield, Operation Inherent Resolve and Operation Freedom Sentinel.
29th Division Soldiers will return home following the successful completion of their mission, where they will rest and reset for the next time they are called.
