(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    RAF Marham says ‘Thank you’ to Friends & Families

    RAF Marham says ‘Thank you’ to Friends &amp; Families

    Photo By Tech. Sgt. Matthew Plew | A Royal Air Force Tornado GR4 aircraft takes off for an aerial demonstration during...... read more read more

    KINGS LYNN, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.20.2017

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Matthew Plew  

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    ROYAL AIR FORCE MARHAM, England – Neither wind nor rain, could deter the hundreds of attendees for the Friends & Families Day at Royal Air Force Marham, England July 20. One individual commented that it was “proper English weather,” for the annual event held as a private celebration for base personnel, their families and invited guests.

    The day is all about saying "thank you," to the RAF personnel's families, friends in the local community who support the installation, and the American allies whose partnership continues to flourish with the anticipated arrival of the F-35 at both RAF Marham and RAF Lakenheath.

    RAF Lakenheath and RAF Mildenhall supported the event with static displays, such as the F-15D Eagle, CV-22 Osprey and the KC-135R Stratotanker.

    The event showcased aerial demonstrations by RAF Tornado aircraft, static aircraft displays, food booths, shopping, rides and evening concert for guests of all ages.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2017
    Date Posted: 07.21.2017 12:34
    Story ID: 242061
    Location: KINGS LYNN, SFK, GB
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RAF Marham says ‘Thank you’ to Friends & Families, by TSgt Matthew Plew, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Royal Air Force Lakenheath
    Royal Air Force Mildenhall
    RAF Marham
    Friends & Families

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT