ROYAL AIR FORCE MARHAM, England – Neither wind nor rain, could deter the hundreds of attendees for the Friends & Families Day at Royal Air Force Marham, England July 20. One individual commented that it was “proper English weather,” for the annual event held as a private celebration for base personnel, their families and invited guests.
The day is all about saying "thank you," to the RAF personnel's families, friends in the local community who support the installation, and the American allies whose partnership continues to flourish with the anticipated arrival of the F-35 at both RAF Marham and RAF Lakenheath.
RAF Lakenheath and RAF Mildenhall supported the event with static displays, such as the F-15D Eagle, CV-22 Osprey and the KC-135R Stratotanker.
The event showcased aerial demonstrations by RAF Tornado aircraft, static aircraft displays, food booths, shopping, rides and evening concert for guests of all ages.
This work, RAF Marham says 'Thank you' to Friends & Families, by TSgt Matthew Plew, identified by DVIDS
