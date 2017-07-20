The Governor Edwards Sees First Hand how an IRT Mission Helps His State.

He took time out of his busy schedule to see the much needed services that are being provided in three parishes, St. John, Assumption and Tangipahoa. He knows there a many this state that are in need of medical care.

“I know that they're showing up extremely early to see you, because they need you,” said Governor Edwards, “We are so thankful for what you do.”

The leaders who have spearheaded this mission took Edwards on a tour so he could see how the operation works. Although this is a small piece of what they do in the time allotted, he had a better understanding of the process. First stop was to NOSTRA, where they make the eyewear for those patients who are in need of glasses, either for the first time or a change in their prescription. Throughly impressed with this, he was more surprised at the turn around time to get the eyewear to the patient, 72 hours.

They then walked towards the area where the medical exams where being conducted. But along the way, he took the time to shake hands and speak to some of the people waiting in line. He is man who genuinely loves the people of this state. Once inside, he greeted others and sat down with a woman who was filing out paperwork and spoke with her for a moment. From the look on people's faces one can tell they have high admiration for him. People wanted to shake his hand and have photographs taken with him. He obliged them and was please to do so.

The Governor also took the time to recognize some individuals along the way. He offered words of praise for what they did and thanked those who have come to participate in this training mission. He understands the impact this has on the communities and every individual who came through the doors for medical services. He wants this mission to return to his state and help more people who can't afford to pay for many of the exams being performed here. This no cost training mission helps not just those who are in need of medical care but it also give the military a chance to train and give back to fellow Americans.

“We're going to get the application started to bring you back out here in the future. We know we have not extinguished the need for you here, and we hope that you'll come and make this a reality for us,” said Edwards.

