Mobilizing Religious and Spiritual Support: PATRIOT North 17

VOLK FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Wis. — When a natural disaster strikes, emergency responders will be there to help those affected. While some events are more severe than others, any life lost can take a toll on those responding. Until recently, there was no reliable way to support those individuals. However, with the Air National Guard’s introduction of the Tactical Field Religious Support Kit (TFRSK), military chaplains and religious support personnel will have a tool to care for those first to respond.



Over 40 religious military and civilian support personnel from the U.S. have congregated at PATRIOT North 17 to learn the set up and operation of the TFRSK. Personnel from the Air and Army National Guard, Civil Air Patrol, and Salvation Army will participate in the training at Volk Field, July 18-21, 2017.



The TFRSK is a collapsible, mobile trailer that serves as a space where first responders to a disaster site can go to decompress and find emotional support. It is built with sound-proof walls to provide privacy and has a heating and cooling system powered by a generator to ensure the unit can remain self-sufficient in any climate.



Lt. Col. Matthew Friese, a 128th Air Refueling Wing base chaplain, leads the training. The 128th ARW is the second ANG unit to receive the TFRSK, and Friese, along with two of his chaplains assistants, Tech Sgt. Gautembhei Patel and Master Sgt. Peter Sodini, have been at the forefront of developing the standard operating procedures for the movement, set-up, and tear-down of the TFRSK.



“The [TFRSK] manufacturer is no longer sending a rep out to do the training,” said Friese. “They are relying on us to provide the training for the members.”



With only five TFRSK currently operational in the nation, and 20 more sets to be distributed in 2017, Friese sees this as an opportunity to ensure those about or scheduled to receive a unit are prepared to operate it for a real-world event.



“We are providing the training so that these religious support teams are able to mobilize the TFRSK, get it onto location, set it up, and operate out of, to take care of the [first responders].”



When asked what lead to the development of the TFRSK, Friese cites natural disasters like Hurricane Katrina and the mudslides in Washington as the justification. He said he believes that our Airmen, Soldiers and civilian responders are extremely skilled at what they do, but putting them in a situation where they encounter mass casualties and loss of life can be very taxing emotionally and spiritually.



“We want to address a real need, provide them a place to step away and get calibrated so they can get back in a complete the mission,” said Friese.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.19.2017 Date Posted: 07.21.2017 12:00 Story ID: 242053 Location: VOLK FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, WI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mobilizing Religious and Spiritual Support: PATRIOT North 17, by MSgt Kellen Kroening, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.