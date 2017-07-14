International Students Graduate SWOS Courses

By Lt. Megan Chester, Surface Warfare Officers School



NEWPORT, R.I. -- Twenty-six naval officers representing 14 nations participated in a joint graduation ceremony for the International Surface Warfare Officers School (ISWOS) Department Head and Division Officer Courses July 14.



Retired Adm. Guillermo Enrique Barrera-Hurtado, former commander of the Colombian Navy, served as the guest speaker and presented certificates to the graduates at Surface Warfare Officers School's (SWOS) Mullen Auditorium.



"You are here because you have been successful," said Barrera. "You have proven yourself, and because of that, your countries selected you. That is where it started. Moving forward, you are capable of greatness; capable of being successful leaders who will lead many other people also to greatness."



Lt. Cmdr. Lida Cooper, director of ISWOS, noted the importance of the ISWOS in fostering international naval relations and preparing students to serve aboard their own ships in their own navies.



"The international training program strives to provide our students with a valuable and memorable experience, fostering international cooperation through the sharing of knowledge," said Cooper. "The classes provide students with the theoretical and tactical instruction necessary to perform their duties in combined operations at sea while maintaining SWOS's mission of preparing surface warfare officers for their duties on ships in the fleet."



The honor graduates were Lt. Dragos Anexandru Cucosel, Romanian Navy, for Department Head Class 17010 and Ens. Stefana Mihaela Farcas, Romanian Navy, for Division Officer Class 17010.



The International Division Officer Course prepares junior officers to execute watch station duties aboard surface warfare craft and ships by providing fleet-oriented training. The course highlights shipboard organization; basic systems interdependence and interaction; and a foundation in surface combat system, operational concept, watch standing, basic seamanship skills and engineering.



The International Department Head Course builds upon previous sea experience to execute operations and combat systems department head duties. The training emphasizes department, systems and unit interdependence and interaction and provides theoretical and technical instruction required to prepare officers for combined operations with units of the United States and other navies.



For more information, visit http://www.navy.mil/, http://www.facebook.com/usnavy/ or http://www.twitter.com/usnavy/.



For more information about Surface Warfare Officers School, visit

http://www.netc.navy.mil/centers/swos/ or http://www.facebook.com/SWOSCOLCOM/.



For more news from Naval Education and Training Command, visit http://www.navy.mil/local/cnet/, http://www.netc.navy.mil/ or http://www.facebook.com/netcpao/

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.14.2017 Date Posted: 07.21.2017 10:39 Story ID: 242047 Location: NEWPORT, RI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, International Students Graduate SWOS Courses, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.