Live Fire Demonstration Shows Force and Partnership During Saber Guardian 17

Photo By Sgt. Tyler Meister | Bulgarian Special Operations Forces rappel from a Mi-24 rotary-wing aircraft to secure a notional hostage as part of a combined arms live fire exercise July 20, 2017 at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria during exercise Saber Guardian 17. Saber Guardian is a U.S. Army Europe-led, multinational exercise that spans across Bulgaria, Hungary and Romania with more than 25,000 service members from 22 allied and partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tyler Meister)

NOVO SELO TRAINING AREA, Bulgaria (July 20, 2017) — A valley rising away from Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria was filled with Soldiers, equipment, smoke and dust as international Armies came together to engage a common target during a combined arms live fire exercise (CALFEX), July 20.



Hosted by the Bulgarian armed forces, the event, one of 18 under exercise Saber Guardian 17 (SG17), a U.S. Army Europe-led multinational exercise that spans across Bulgaria, Hungary and Romania with more than 25,000 service members from 22 allied and partner nations.



Bulgarian president Rumen Radev attended along with the U.S Ambassador to Bulgaria, Eric Rubin, and multinational military officials including Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges, commanding general, U.S. Army Europe.



“This exercise is a manifestation of the agreement of 28 NATO nations last summer to have a tailored forward presence in the Black Sea Region,” said Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges. “We are committed to security in Europe; and we put money and people on it.”



The CALFEX at Novo Selo, featured service members from Bulgaria, Georgia, Greece and the U.S.



“The different countries have a role in support of this exercise,” said Army Master Sgt. Karel Sobotka, a member of the 361st Civil Affairs (CA) Brigade planning team.



For Sobotka, his CA team spent their time working with local mayors and

townspeople to communicate plans and movements in support of the CALFEX and other Saber Guardian events.



The CALFEX took place in a valley full of dry grass, short trees and scattered bushes. Guests in attendance were treated to 360-degree display of coordination, manpower and firepower from both land and air.

Bulgarian SU-25 Frogfoot jets roared through the valley, their rockets ripping through the noise of the ground attack below before exploding on targets deep in the valley. Bulgarian Special Forces Soldiers rappelled down ropes before securing a building during a mock hostage rescue. Georgian Infantry Soldiers assaulted and cleared buildings, and were followed by tanks roaring into the valley to fire on their targets.



The president of Bulgaria and senior military leaders had a great view, but one U.S. Bradley Fighting Vehicle driver, may have had the most memorable vantage point in the midst of the action, as he participated in his first multinational exercise while still in his first year serving in the Army.



“It’s pretty cool seeing the tanks and helicopters flying around,” said Pvt. Samuel Guerra, Company B, 1st Battalion, 8th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division.



Tracking movement from the tower, Maj. Michael Harrison, battalion executive officer, 1st Bn., 8th Infantry Regt., listened on a radio while his team moved into position and battled.



“I think it went very smoothly due to all of the training during Saber Guardian and the overall skills of our allies,” he said.



A support staff member from the Tennessee National Guard who was in attendance, Sgt. Cydney Shockley, 230th Sustainment Brigade Joint Visitors Bureau non-commissioned officer, was impressed with the display on the ground and air.



“I’ve never seen an exercise like this, that’s why it’s exciting,” she said. “I’m glad to be a part of it; I’m proud to be a part of it.”



Capt. Mark Buhl, commander, 1st Bn., 8th Inf. Regt., said Pvt. Guerra and his Bradley team are young, but during qualifications consistently scored high. Despite having young Soldiers and a significant language barrier, Buhl and his team have adapted to the current training environment through time and training.



“From the beginning (of SG17) we’ve had a tank platoon from Bulgaria attached to us,” Buhl said. “We lean on the Bulgarians a lot, language wise, and they support us well.”



Saber Guardian is an annual multinational exercise conducted since 2013 that rotates among Romania, Bulgaria and Ukraine. The exercise is part of U.S. European Command's Joint Exercise Program designed to enhance joint combined interoperability with allied and partner nations.



“I was impressed at how well the event evolved. This year’s exercise was 10-times better, and I think next year we will improve even more from future exercises.” Hodges said.