ROCK SOLID WARRIOR: Staff Sgt. Allan Pierre

SOUTHWEST ASIA--This week's Rock Solid Warrior is Staff Sgt. Allan Pierre, the 386th Expeditionary Medical Group, medical control center supervisor, deployed from Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. The Rock Solid Warrior program is a way to recognize and spotlight the Airmen of the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing for their positive impact and commitment to the mission.



As a medical control center supervisor, Pierre leads a three member team, providing medical command and control for more than 40 medical personnel. Pierre and his team are responsible for coordinating aeromedical evacuations and medical evacuations for injured and ill patients.



“My favorite part of the my mission here is knowing that we help our front line fighter get the care they need in order to go back putting warheads on foreheads,” said the MCC supervisor.



The MCC’s evacuation coordination allows for the patient transfer of Soldiers, Marines, Airmen and Coalition partners to facilities with higher care, which is something Pierre does not get to do at his home station.



Back at Eglin Air Force Base, Pierre is a command section administrator. With over 12 years of medical experience with the Air Force, he hopes to cross train into the Tactical Air Control Party career field after this deployment.



Pierre came into the Air Force in 2005 wanting to join TAC-P, but at the time his non-citizen status prevented him from entering certain career fields. Pierre was born and raised in Haiti, but maintained legal residency in the state of Florida at the time of his enlistment.



Pierre said his family had always been a part of the Haitian military until it was dissolved in the 1990s. Enlisting was something he always had a strong desire to do. His brother joined the U.S. Army and he joined the U.S. Air Force.



Now on his second deployment to the same undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, Pierre is known for his outgoing personality and his constant smile. He says he would come back in a heartbeat.



“Every day there is a new task that comes down whether it is reviewing our processes here in the EMDG or working with our Army counterparts, we overcome them by being flexible and adapting to the situation…..being like water, when put in the cup it becomes the cup.”



When he’s not in uniform this week’s Rock Solid Warrior enjoys martial arts, motorcycling, soccer, philosophy, reading the art of war and working out.



For more Rock Solid Warrior features and photos check out the 386th AEW’s website at http://www.afcent.af.mil/Units/386th-Air-Expeditionary-Wing/

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.06.2017 Date Posted: 07.21.2017 08:01 Story ID: 242014 Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ROCK SOLID WARRIOR: Staff Sgt. Allan Pierre, by TSgt Jonathan Hehnly, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.