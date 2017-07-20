Camp Lemonnier Holds a Change of Command Ceremony

Capt. Nancy S. Lacore took command from Capt. James H. Black during a ceremony presided over by Rear Adm. Rick Williamson, commander of Navy Region EURAFSWA (Europe, Africa, Southwest Asia).



Navy Region EURAFSWA is made up of eight installations that provide operational platforms ashore that enable U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed and when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia.



Williamson spoke of Black’s accomplishments while leading Camp Lemonnier throughout the past year and how his leadership enabled critical missions within the region to continue.



“Capt. Black shouldered the burden of responsibility, accountability and authority and led from the front,” said Williamson. “In a challenging and demanding environment, he put his nose to the grindstone and got to work.”



During Black’s tenure several major construction projects were completed such as a new CLDJ Headquarters building, fitness center, post office and the U.S. military’s second permanent barracks on the African continent.



“Over the past year, we as an installation have made a lasting impact that has improved this platform as a vehicle to project power throughout the region,” Black said. “My appreciation goes out to those that have served alongside and with me to forward the mission of Camp Lemonnier.”



“I first want to thank Capt. Black for his work and dedication this past year,” said Lacore. “I am both humbled and thrilled to be a part of this and look forward to the opportunities and challenges of enabling our warfighters.”



“I ask each of you on Camp Lemonnier to invest heavily in trust and respect. These values are foundational to our services and essential to our ability to operate globally,” she added.



Lacore’s command tours include Navy Reserve Commander Destroyer Squadron FOUR ZERO Headquarters, Navy Reserve Naval Forces Europe-Africa / U.S. 6th Fleet Maritime Partnership Program Detachment 413 and Navy Reserve U.S. Fleet Forces Maritime and Air Operations Headquarters. Prior to reporting aboard Camp Lemonnier, she served as Reserve Chief Staff Officer at U.S. Fleet Forces.



Camp Lemonnier enables its 22 tenant commands and transient forces, through its eight lines of operation, air operations, port operations, safety, security, housing, MWR, Fleet and Family Support and what is called the core: the fuels, water and power that keep the bases running.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.20.2017 Date Posted: 07.21.2017 04:34 Story ID: 241996 Location: DJ Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Camp Lemonnier Holds a Change of Command Ceremony, by LT Edward Cartagena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.