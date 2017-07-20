1st TSC Continues U.S. and Jordanian Training

The 1st Theater Sustainment Command (TSC), Mobile Training Team (MTT), met with Jordan Armed Forces leaders at the Royal Jordanian Supply and Transportation School in Amman, Jordan for a three-week exercise, culminating July 20, 2017.

This is the second of a three part training event focused on logistical sustainment operations. The intent of the course is aimed at strengthening U.S and Jordanian military-to-military strategic partnership through logistics training and building a shared understanding of how the U.S. Army provides the essential supplies, personnel, and equipment readiness to sustain the warfighter in the U.S. Army Central Command.

The instructors for the exercise are senior logisticians from the 1st TSC, an active duty unit from Fort Knox, Ky., as well as the 316th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), a U.S. Army Reserve unit from Coraopolis, Pa. The MTT was assembled to provide three separate phases of logistics training to the JAF.

"Whenever you work with another country it's important to understand how they perform their operations so that we can plan accordingly and work with them more efficiently. This will be a great step to our interoperability and team building with the JAF," said Lt. Col. Timothy Reed, the Theater Security Cooperation Program Chief with the 1st TSC.

Phase 1, the executive phase of the training, was developed in a coordinated effort between U.S. Army and JAF logisticians to build a shared understanding of U.S. Army sustainment operations among the JAF logistics community and senior leaders.

"This training was developed to enhance the capacity of the Jordan Armed Forces and assist in the development of their capabilities in the region. The Executive stage of the training is where we go over our principles, or the wave tops, of what we are trying to explain to the JAF leadership. It is how we showcase our logistics principles to the JAF soldiers,” said Reed.

The recently completed Phase 2 portion of the training is taught in a classroom environment by a team of U.S. Army logisticians who each specialize in specific fields of U.S. Army logistics.

“This type of training is going to lead to the modernization of logistics in our JAF,” said Col. Bani Isa Mohamed, commander of the Royal Jordanian Supply and Transportation School. “I would like to see the officers leaving this course take their knowledge from these classes and teach it to their troops.”

Participating in this phase of the training were 29 JAF officers who received direct instruction on the principles of Army logistics. The participants of this phase were chosen by the senior leaders of the JAF who completed the executive phase of the course.

“We were invited by the JAF to do this training," said Reed. "At this time, we are learning from them how they perform logistics operations so we can help provide them with a streamlined more efficient manner to support and sustain their logistics to their forward troops.”

In the final phase of the training, the participants will execute a proof of principle exercise under observation from up to 100 observers from the JAF. The staff planners will implement the tasks necessary to maintain sustainment operations in response to carefully chosen obstacles and problem sets commanders may face during field operations.

"Through our continued evolution of support to the JAF our goal is to share our principles of logistics versus technology and allow them to incorporate what works for the JAF," said Reed.

