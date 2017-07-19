U.S. Ambassador to Tajikistan hosts RC17 press conference

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan – In support of U.S. Central Command’s multi-lateral exercise Regional Cooperation 2017, the honorable Elisabeth Millard, U.S. Ambassador to Tajikistan, held a press conference addressing the exercise, July 19, 2017, in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.



Hosted by Tajikistan’s Ministry of Defense, the exercise is a command post exercise that focuses on counterterrorism, border security and peacekeeping operations. Along with Tajikistan, members from U.S. CENTCOM will train with the armed forces of Kyrgyzstan, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Mongolia and observers from Kazakhstan.



“I’d like to thank the ministry of defense of the republic of Tajikistan in particular for hosting this event,” said Millard. “This exercise which has been consistently hosted among regional partners on a rotating basis since 2004 is an important part of the 2017 military to military plan of cooperation with Tajikistan’s ministry of defense.”



The annual exercise is targeted at promoting cooperation and interoperability between nations, enhancing the responsiveness between multinational organizations and is intended to build a functional capacity to address mutual security concerns.



“Together we are working toward the common goal of advancing regional security and stability while also strengthening our partnerships and friendships,” she said. “Opportunities such as these allow us to learn a great deal from each other’s experiences and best practices in peacekeeping mission, border security and stability operations.”



According to Mr. Guy Zero, U.S. CENTCOM deputy director of exercises and training J7, participants will leave RC17 more prepared for real-world situations.



“I am confident that all participants will leave this exercise better trained and better prepared for future missions with our nations,” said Zero. “This exercise with a command post focus prepares our forces, all of our forces.”



According to Millard, this year, Tajikistan and the United States celebrated 25 years of diplomatic relations.



“The open exchange of ideas and experiences occurring in the multinational command post established for this exercise are critical to mutual trust and future partnership,” added Millard. “This year is particularly significant for the history of the partnership between the United States and Tajikistan as we recently celebrated 25 years of diplomatic relations between our two countries.”



Regional Cooperation has been conducted annually since 2001; the last exercise was held Sept. 16-28, 2016, in Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

