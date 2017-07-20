Generators arrive at Schofield Barracks power plant

Courtesy Photo | SCHOFIELD BARRACKS - Kahu Kordell Kekoa, right, leads representatives from the U.S....... read more read more Courtesy Photo | SCHOFIELD BARRACKS - Kahu Kordell Kekoa, right, leads representatives from the U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii, Hawaiian Electric Company and government officials in a blessing and groundbreaking for a new power plant that will be built on Schofield Barracks, Aug. 22, 2016. The plant will strengthen Oahu’s electric grid and make it more reliable, provide energy security for the U.S. Army in Hawaii, and improve the integration of renewable energy resources, such as solar and wind power. (U.S. Army photo by Christine Cabalo, Oahu Publications) see less | View Image Page

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — Hawaiian Electric Company contractors were on track to deliver six 159-ton generators to the 50-megawatt power plant currently under construction on 8 acres of land here.



The deliveries, which occurred between July 14-16 and July 18-21, were undertaken late at night and early in the morning to minimize the impact on traffic. Because each generator was an oversized load, the hauling vehicles proceeded along the designated route at between 5 mph and 10 mph, and were accompanied by escort vehicles from the Honolulu Police Department.



Army and Hawaiian Electric officials have lauded the new power plant as a means of delivering secure and reliable energy to the Army and the island at-large. The plant will be developed, owned, and operated by Hawaiian Electric and will run on a mixture of biofuels and conventional fuels; the Army will continue to purchase electricity at existing Public Utility Commission-approved rates.



The project is a partnership between Hawaiian Electric, U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-Honolulu and Headquarters U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.



Col. Stephen Dawson, commander of U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii, said that the new power plant mitigates risk, thereby contributing to the Army’s ability to carry out critical missions.



“We’re excited about the progress,” he added. “This plant will provide redundancy to the power grid and be environmentally friendly, while at the same time, supplying power to the Army and neighboring communities, supporting our training and readiness – it’s a win-win.”



Hawaiian Electric officials said the Schofield plant will strengthen the Oahu grid and make it better prepared for emergencies. It will be the only power plant on the island located inland, away from any coastal impacts from storms or tsunami, and will be well protected on a secure Army base.



“Hawaiian Electric is looking forward to using this new facility to provide reliable, renewable, resilient power to the Army and all of our customers for the next 35 years or more,” said Jack Shriver, manager of Hawaiian Electric’s Generation Project Development.



The plant is expected to be in service by spring 2018, and will serve all of Hawaiian Electric’s customers. In the event of an emergency, the plant can be isolated from the grid to provide secure power to the Army’s facilities at Schofield Barracks, Wheeler Army Airfield and Field Station Kunia.