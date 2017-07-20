(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Camp Pendleton firefighters conduct annual HAZMAT training

    Camp Pendleton firefighters conduct annual HAZMAT training

    Photo By Lance Cpl. Lukas Kalinauskas | Camp Pendleton firefighter Rusty Duke adjusts a radiation portal during the fire...... read more read more

    CA, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2017

    Story by Lance Cpl. Lukas Kalinauskas 

    Marine Corps Installations West - Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    Camp Pendleton firefighters conducted hazardous materials training at the Paige Fieldhouse, July 19, 2017. Radiation portal monitors were assembled and tested as part of the firefighters’ annual HAZMAT training. This training ensures the readiness of Camp Pendleton’s response teams in emergency situations.

    “Radiation portals are an essential tool in keeping the residents of Camp Pendleton safe,” said Rusty Duke, firefighter, Camp Pendleton Fire Department.

    Radiation portals are the first line of defense in the case of an attack on the nearby San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station. An attack on SONGS would allow radioactive materials to be released into the atmosphere. The portals would then screen citizens to determine if they have been exposed to harmful levels of radiation, aiding responders in their ability to properly assist them.

    The portals are tested annually to access if they are functioning properly and to train firefighters to be able to properly use them should the need arise. This year’s training was done using 12 portals, five of which were found ready for retirement, and, alongside the fire department, was attended by Marine Corps Installation - West Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosive specialists and Orange County Health.

    “There’s no safe amount of radiation, even a small amount can do big harm so we always have to be ready for any situation,” said Mario Moreno, firefighter, Camp Pendleton Fire Department.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2017
    Date Posted: 07.20.2017 19:09
    Story ID: 241959
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Pendleton firefighters conduct annual HAZMAT training, by LCpl Lukas Kalinauskas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    Camp Pendleton Fire Department
    CampPen75

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT