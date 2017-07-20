Naval Education and Training Command Holds Change of Command

From Naval Education and Training Command Public Affairs



PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Rear Adm. Kyle Cozad relieved Rear Adm. Mike White as commander of Naval Education and Training Command (NETC) during a change of command ceremony at the National Naval Aviation Museum onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola July 20.



One of the largest shore commands in the U.S. Navy, NETC provides training for all Sailors, as well as personnel from the Marine Corps, Army, Air Force, and international students from allied nations.



Vice Adm. Robert Burke, the Chief of Naval Personnel, was the guest speaker for the event and highlighted the scope of NETC’s responsibilities, ranging from initial accession boot camp training to a broad portfolio of programs that support Sailors in their career and education requirements and goals.



“You’ve led by example, pushed your team to new heights these past three and a half years at NETC, and cared for them every step of the way in this job,” said Burke. “In doing so, you've accomplished some incredible things with a team that works together as a well-oiled machine - delivering results at an increasingly challenging time.”



Burke commended NETC’s team on their technology, invention and innovation efforts to define, develop and produce winning systems.



White told guests that his service at NETC since January 2014 was one of the most dynamic assignments of his 34-year Navy career.



"I’ve spent my time with people who dedicate their heart and soul ensuring that we have the best Sailors in the world which has been incredibly rewarding," said White. “It’s been your innovation and vision that is delivering Sailors who can operate at new levels and will be the future of our Navy.”



While in command of NETC, White oversaw complex efforts to manage a $1.87 billion training budget requirement. He was responsible for over 44,450 personnel daily, encompassing a workforce of more than 12,000 personnel at more than 230 activities and commands, serving a daily student population of over 32,000.



One of NETC’s more prominent initiatives under White’s leadership was supporting the Chief of Naval Operations’ (CNO) Sailor 2025 Ready Relevant Learning initiative to transform how the Navy conducts occupational training. Career training continuums will modularize and modernize training delivery and make it more flexible and accessible, providing training to a Sailor exactly when it is needed. This new training approach will streamline initial pipeline training and deliver Sailors to their first operational command sooner with the right skills to enhance overall fleet readiness.



"Ready, Relevant, Learning will deliver and truly revolutionize our ability to tailor and adjust our courses to meet the needs of both the Sailor and the Fleet,” said White. “We have many more initiatives in progress and your commitment to the NETC team has been remarkable as we continue to transform our training.”



After assuming command of NETC during the ceremony, Cozad thanked White and spoke of his plans for furthering the ongoing initiatives and innovation taking place throughout the training enterprise.



"I am incredibly honored and humbled by this opportunity to succeed Rear Adm. White and join this team who literally have an impact on every Sailor in the Navy," said Cozad. "I have been nothing but impressed by this extraordinarily organization in the midst of change and innovation, all in the pursuit of preparing our Sailors for their challenging duties and ensuring the success of our Navy.”



A native of Las Vegas, Nevada, Cozad is a 1985 graduate of the United States Naval Academy and earned a Master of Science in National Resource Management from the Industrial College of the Armed Forces in Washington, D.C.



His career as a naval aviator includes assignments as a P-3 Orion pilot, instructor pilot, squadron commanding officer and wing commander with tours at all four Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance sites. As a flight deck officer and catapult and arresting gear officer aboard USS Kitty Hawk (CV 63), he was awarded the Admiral William F. Bringle Award for inspirational leadership. He served ashore at the Navy Personnel Command in a variety of capacities; as the 22nd Senior Director of the White House Situation Room; and as a CNO Fellow on the CNO’s Strategic Studies Group (XXXII) in Newport, Rhode Island.



As a flag officer, Cozad’s most recent assignment was command of Patrol and Reconnaissance Group, Norfolk, Virginia. His previous flag tours were as vice deputy director, Regional, Force Management and Future Operations (J-35), The Joint Staff in Norfolk, Virginia, and as commander, Joint Task Force Guantanamo.



For White, NETC was his final tour of duty with the event also serving as his retirement ceremony. As a naval aviator, he was an attack and strike fighter pilot, flying more than 3,800 flight hours and making more than 1,000 carrier-arrested landings. Prior to NETC, White served as commander, Carrier Strike Group 11.



