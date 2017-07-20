Serving those who serve others

Mr. Moore, the lead custodian, has been apart of this community for twenty years and part of Amite High school for sixteen. He begins making his morning rounds to make sure everything is in good working order, for the service members and before a flood of people come through the door.



The military has come to Amite High school as part of a Innovative Readiness Training mission, which gives them an opportunity to train and build mutually beneficial civil-military partnerships between communities, like this one in Tangipahoa Parish.



“It has been an honor and a privilege to be in the position of head custodian,” said Moore, “It gives me the opportunity to serve the military at this site. I feel I can conquer anything having the chance to work with all these service members, I see all of them as my brothers and sisters.”



Even though Mr. Moore does not wear a military uniform, the uniform he does wear for this facility is of equal importance. It is a beautiful collaboration of Air Force, Navy, Marines and Mr. Moore. Together they all makes for a powerful team of service to this community.



“I have been in the service industry my whole life, for which I owe this example to my father who was in enlisted in the U.S. Army, said Moore. “I have always felt a calling to want to help people in anyway I can. I have the mindset that I do not meet strangers. I will do my part do help or find those who can. Helping people gives me joy knowing people can come to me in time of need.”



The service members working at this site would not of been able to execute the mission without the help of Mr. Moore. He has been a invaluable part of the team in assisting each member from fixing power outages to coming in late to help unlock doors. He is the ‘go-to guy’ if anyone needs help. He is a foundational piece for this building as well how the military operates here.



“I see him helping out everywhere,”said Senior Airman Lauren Nadeau 102nd Medical Group “It amazing that someone would be here all these extra hours for us and the community, it is really great. We could not perform at a high level without the help of Mr Moore’s dedication to our mission.”



“My father taught me that first impressions will also be your last impression. taking the time to be available for everyone here is part of who I am,” said Moore, “It is my duty to provide what I can to them so they can help this community.”



Early in the week, leadership wanted to raise the American Flag in front of the building. When a flag was not immediately available, Mr. Moore offered his most valued possession, an American Flag his father gave to him before he passed. It was a honor to fly that flag that holds so much meaning to him and by its definition to the service members.



As a sign of appreciation Chief Master Sgt. Ron Anderson, Command Chief of the Air National Guard, coined him, which was very touching to Mr. Moore, leaving a lasting impression.



“It has been a privilege, words can not express how much it means to me have my fathers flag flown and be coined, said Moore, “I know my dad is proud of me and I am proud to serve the members of the military and this great community.”

