National Jamboree: Military Police trains Peruvian Counterparts

Soldiers from the West Virginia National Guard and Peruvian Army took advantage of the opportunity to train together at the 2017 National Jamboree on the Summit Betchel Reserve, July 19-22. The purpose of the training was to exchange different tactics and procedures between the U.S. military police and the Peruvian officers.

The Jamboree helped to strengthen the 20-year relationship between West Virginia and Peru through the State Partnership Program.

“We have a program to exchange our best ideas, practices and lessons learned,” said Maj. Thomas Poling, commander of Task Force Security at the National Jamboree.

During the exercise, the U.S. military police brought the Peruvian officers to multiple access and traffic control points throughout the Jamboree. At each location, the officers observed Soldiers operating with civilians in a variety of procedures.

The Peruvian officers also explored the event’s tactical interface, seeing how U.S. military police position themselves across areas of responsibility. Together they discussed the most relevant practices and explored the best ways for military police to communicate with civilian first responders.

Poling said using military support for the Jamboree was beneficial to both forces in relation to exchanging tactics and ideas.

For Peruvian Capt. Javier Matienzo, a company commander of cadets at the Chorrillos Military School, the joint training opens up new opportunities to train his Soldiers.

Matienzo said when Peruvian officers come to West Virginia they exchange ideas with their American counterparts. They learn, teach and pass that knowledge to their officers and enlisted Soldiers.

The U.S. military police were spread across the the Summit Betchel Reserve to help civilian police and first responders support more than 24,000 scouts, troop leaders, volunteers as well as an expected 15,000 visitors.

Poling said building the relationship between the West Virginia Nation Guard and the Peruvian Army at the National Jamboree is not only beneficial for Peru but also the local community, the state and the country.

“With each state partnership exchange, with each evolution, we continue to build, said Poling. “It’s like a pyramid. It keeps growing and growing.”