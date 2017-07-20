ROTC senior cadets motivated by base visit

Students from various Reserve Officers Training Corps programs came together under Col. Cameron W. Torrens, Air Force ROTC Detachment 875 Commander, to tour flying training squadrons on Columbus Air Force Base July 14.



The 11 cadets met with instructor pilots and squadron leaders to discuss what it means to be a pilot and what being a student pilot is like on a day-to-day basis.



They started their visit with a briefing from Col. William Denham, 14th Flying Training Wing Vice Commander. He talked about his real-world experiences and what it means to be a pilot in today’s Air Force.



Richard Johnson, a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel and 14th FTW Chief of Public Affairs, then gave the cadets a brief history of the base and provided them with background information on the airframes currently used for pilot training at Columbus AFB.



Cadets then went to the flight line where they were shown the T-38 Talon, the T-1A Jayhawk, and T-6A Texan II.



Available for questioning at the displays were instructor pilots and a few recently graduated officers.



“It’s cool to see their excitement and I like being able to explain firsthand what to expect to go through, it gives them a lot of knowledge I wish I’d started pilot training with,” said 1st Lt. Harrison Jerrolds, 50th Flying Training Squadron Instructor Pilot.



After smiles and selfies with the static displays the cadets were brought through the 14th Student Squadron, 37th, 41st, 43rd, 48th and 50th Flying Training Squadrons, and the 49th Fighter Training Squadron.



Flight commanders or instructor pilots from each squadron talked about daily activity and lifestyle of Airmen in pilot training at Columbus AFB.



Multiple cadets who had not been interested in becoming pilots said they were becoming more and more interested as the tour continued.



From the 50th FTS the cadets moved to the 14th Operations Group building to experience the T-6 simulators; where each cadet preformed three maneuvers in the simulator.



“Thank you for having us visit and see what Columbus AFB is all about,” said Lt. Col. Marc Langohr, Commander of Detachment 775, Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps at the University of South Carolina.

