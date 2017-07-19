(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Iron Wolf 17: train how you fight

    Iron Wolf 17: 2nd Tanks fire away

    Photo By Cpl. Jonathan Sosner | An M1A1 Abrams battle tank fires a round during a combined arms range for Iron Wolf 17...... read more read more

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2017

    Story by Cpl. Jonathan Sosner 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    Marines from 16 different units converged on multiple ranges in the Camp Lejeune, North Carolina area in support of Iron Wolf 17, a combined arms readiness exercise hosted by 2nd Tank Battalion, 10-21 July 2017.

    Iron Wolf 17 is an annual exercise designed to showcase the integration of combat arms including tanks, light armored vehicles, amphibious assault vehicles, artillery, mechanized infantry, aviation assets, naval gunfire and combat service support elements.

    “Iron Wolf is a large-scale maneuver exercise led by 2nd Tank Battalion, and we’re exercising the integration aspect of a combat scenario,” said Sgt. Maj. Jay Williamson, Battalion Sergeant Major for 2nd Tank Battalion. “This includes everything from infantry on the ground to air and naval gunfire support.”

    By combining different units and their capabilities, Iron Wolf aims to create a battlefield environment simulating what Marines may face while deployed.

    2nd Maintenance Battalion used the exercise as an opportunity to conduct their Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation, which allowed the Marines to show how well they are able to operate in a field environment.

    “2nd Maintenance Battalion is supporting the Tank Battalion’s exercise,” said 2nd Lt. Matthew Simmons, Assistant Operations Officer for 2nd Maintenance Battalion. “We are able to evaluate our capabilities in the field, which proves we can operate successfully in an environment outside of Camp Lejeune.”

    Iron Wolf 17 is a unique opportunity for Marines to train in a realistic environment against notional near-peer competitors, giving Marines an opportunity to train how they fight, alongside their brothers and sisters in arms.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2017
    Date Posted: 07.20.2017 13:53
    Story ID: 241907
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iron Wolf 17: train how you fight, by Cpl Jonathan Sosner, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

