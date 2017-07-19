Iron Wolf 17: train how you fight

Photo By Cpl. Jonathan Sosner | An M1A1 Abrams battle tank fires a round during a combined arms range for Iron Wolf 17...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Jonathan Sosner | An M1A1 Abrams battle tank fires a round during a combined arms range for Iron Wolf 17 at Camp Lejeune, N.C., July 14, 2017. Exercise Iron Wolf 17 is a multi-unit exercise designed to simulate battlefield conditions Marines may face while deployed. The tanks are from 2nd Tank Battalion, 2nd Marine Division. (United States Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jon Sosner) see less | View Image Page

Marines from 16 different units converged on multiple ranges in the Camp Lejeune, North Carolina area in support of Iron Wolf 17, a combined arms readiness exercise hosted by 2nd Tank Battalion, 10-21 July 2017.



Iron Wolf 17 is an annual exercise designed to showcase the integration of combat arms including tanks, light armored vehicles, amphibious assault vehicles, artillery, mechanized infantry, aviation assets, naval gunfire and combat service support elements.



“Iron Wolf is a large-scale maneuver exercise led by 2nd Tank Battalion, and we’re exercising the integration aspect of a combat scenario,” said Sgt. Maj. Jay Williamson, Battalion Sergeant Major for 2nd Tank Battalion. “This includes everything from infantry on the ground to air and naval gunfire support.”



By combining different units and their capabilities, Iron Wolf aims to create a battlefield environment simulating what Marines may face while deployed.



2nd Maintenance Battalion used the exercise as an opportunity to conduct their Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation, which allowed the Marines to show how well they are able to operate in a field environment.



“2nd Maintenance Battalion is supporting the Tank Battalion’s exercise,” said 2nd Lt. Matthew Simmons, Assistant Operations Officer for 2nd Maintenance Battalion. “We are able to evaluate our capabilities in the field, which proves we can operate successfully in an environment outside of Camp Lejeune.”



Iron Wolf 17 is a unique opportunity for Marines to train in a realistic environment against notional near-peer competitors, giving Marines an opportunity to train how they fight, alongside their brothers and sisters in arms.