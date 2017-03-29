An Airman from the 139th Airlift Wing received top honors in their career field.



The 2016 Air National Guard Chaplain of the Year award, known as the Samuel Stone Award, was awarded to Capt. Jose Martinez, a chaplain assigned to the 139th Airlift Wing.



Chaplain Martinez was one of the first Air National Guard chaplains to offer support to United States Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa (USAFE-AFAFRICA) as an action officer, working at the command chaplain’s office.



Involved with the planning of military operations that occur in Europe and Africa, Martinez helped ensure that all the wings in the area of responsibility had substantial religious support. As the acting functional area manager at the command chaplain’s office, Martinez helped create a plan for how the Air National Guard would interact with active duty Air Force units during a transition of command chaplain’s.



Additionally, in a civilian capacity, Martinez raised funds to help Haitian families in Kansas City directly affected by the destructive impact of Hurricane Andrew.



Chaplain Martinez has been with the 139th since 2010. He enlisted into the Army in 1997, and switched to the Air Force in 2006 when he got accepted into the Chaplain Candidate Program.

