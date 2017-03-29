(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air National Guard Chaplain of the Year

    Official portrait of Captain Jose Martinez

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Patrick Evenson | Official portrait of Capt. Jose Martinez, St. Joseph, Mo., Feb. 11, 2017. (U.S. Air...... read more read more

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2017

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Theodore Ramsey 

    139th Airlift Wing

    An Airman from the 139th Airlift Wing received top honors in their career field.

    The 2016 Air National Guard Chaplain of the Year award, known as the Samuel Stone Award, was awarded to Capt. Jose Martinez, a chaplain assigned to the 139th Airlift Wing.

    Chaplain Martinez was one of the first Air National Guard chaplains to offer support to United States Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa (USAFE-AFAFRICA) as an action officer, working at the command chaplain’s office.

    Involved with the planning of military operations that occur in Europe and Africa, Martinez helped ensure that all the wings in the area of responsibility had substantial religious support. As the acting functional area manager at the command chaplain’s office, Martinez helped create a plan for how the Air National Guard would interact with active duty Air Force units during a transition of command chaplain’s.

    Additionally, in a civilian capacity, Martinez raised funds to help Haitian families in Kansas City directly affected by the destructive impact of Hurricane Andrew.

    Chaplain Martinez has been with the 139th since 2010. He enlisted into the Army in 1997, and switched to the Air Force in 2006 when he got accepted into the Chaplain Candidate Program.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2017
    Date Posted: 07.20.2017 15:22
    Story ID: 241882
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air National Guard Chaplain of the Year, by TSgt Theodore Ramsey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    ANG
    Missouri Air National Guard
    USAF
    Samuel
    Capt. Jose Martinez
    Samuel Stone Award
    U.S. Air Force Chaplain Corps Summit Awards
    Chaplain of the Year

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT