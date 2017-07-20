Commissary undergoes changes, customers can now request items

The Columbus Air Force Base Commissary recently changed a few things around their store.



As of early July, base members can purchase cheaper products at the base Commissary.



“We have three new brands for the service members,” said Bobby Danzie, Commissary Store Director. “Freedom’s Choice is the food items brand, Home Base carries the cleaning supplies, and the Top Care brand is for health and wellness type products.”



Greg Runyon, Commissary Assistant Store Director, pointed out some shelves with the new generic brand products on it to explain what the price difference is compared to purchasing things off base.



“The prices are a couple cents cheaper and we are located closest to most of the base population,” Runyon said. “Overall we want to make it easier for the base population to use their commissary benefits. Not everyone gets something like this.”



Another change is a future addition of rotisserie chicken that will be available for purchase next to the new location of the sushi bar, which is now located next to the self-check-out stations.



“We don’t know exactly when the rotisserie chicken will be available, but we are pushing to have it here very soon,” Danzie said.



Danzie made it clear that these changes should provide a better shopping experience and along with that comes the free Wi-Fi that the commissary has for their customers.



“You have to go into the settings and tap the commissary Wi-Fi, then you have to click accept on the terms and conditions, then wait till the top corner says ‘Done,’” Danzie said.





Another common complaint from customers is lack of items, but Danzie said customers have the option to voice their opinions on what they’d like to see added.



“We have a form you can fill out that will allow us to request the items you want,” Danzie said. “Space is limited on the shelves, we can’t have everything at once.”



There are forms and drop off boxes across from the registers and the forms can also be handed in to the cashiers or managers.



After lots of construction, a final waxing and cleaning was done to leave the Commissary ready for consumption.

