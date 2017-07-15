Seabees Increase Efficiency, Readiness with Table of Allowance Exercise

Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1 completed a Table of Allowance (TOA) exercise at Camp Mitchell onboard Naval Station Rota, Spain, July 15, 2017.

The TOA exercise consisted of setting up three different tent systems that the Seabees use while on field exercises and when deployed to remote locations. The tents were laid in order to test a newer, more efficient layout the battalion intends to employ for their combat operations center in contingency environments.

“The new layout for the combat operations center is far more effective and efficient than what we previously used,” said Builder 1st Class Luke Johnson, from Boltonville, Wisconsin. “In the original series, we had a dome tent attached to the end that bred room for a high volume of traffic and distractions. This layout eliminates the traffic, and it has separated sections that improve the ease of movement throughout the tent system.”

Twenty-seven Seabees participated in the one day exercise to erect the tents and install associated environmental control units. Along with the tent set up, the exercise assessed the battalion’s readiness capabilities with the TOA and allowed some hands-on experience for junior Seabees new to the unit.

“Every year, the battalion recycles more than 100 Seabees,” said Lt. Raymond Villanueva, NMCB 1 supply officer, from Coventry, Connecticut. “Some of them have already been to battalion, but for a large portion of them, this is their first time with this equipment. Getting them familiarized with the setup and take down of these tent systems is important for our efficiency in a field environment.”

The exercise also aided in verifying the operational status of the equipment in the supply containers in the TOA inventory. Weeks prior to the exercise, the boxes were opened, inspected and inventoried.

“Validation of our TOA is an important part of having strong operational capabilities,” said Senior Chief Constructionman Anthony Thibodeaux, from St. Martinville, Louisiana. “Being able to put our eyes on the equipment and checking on its operational status helps bring up our efficiency when we actually have to take it out and use it.”

