Rocket unit hones fire mission skills

Photo By Cpl. Kihyun Kwon | Sgt. Christopher R. Baker, a Charlotte, N.C. native, and Pvt. Bailey Fore, an Aurora, Colo. native assigned to Battery B, 6th Battalion, 37th Field Artillery Regiment, 210th Field Artillery Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-US Combined Division, conduct fire mission simulation, June 22, 2017 at Warrior Mission Planning & Rehearsal Complex on Camp Casey, South Korea. Battery B, 6-37 FAR conducted a field training exercise, at Dagmar North training area, Paju, and Warrior Mission Planning & Rehearsal Complex on Camp Casey, to simulate the fire mission procedures using both real world equipment and digital simulators. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Kihyun Kwon, 210th FA Bde PAO)

The battery was in position as part of a four-day training regimen that started June 19 in which the artillerymen honed their skills in handling fire missions. They’re with Battery B, 6th Battalion, 37th Field Artillery Regiment, 210th Field Artillery Brigade, part of the 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-US Combined Division. The battery is a Multiple Rocket Launch System unit.

They chose the “to give my launchers a good place for them to fire”, said 2nd Lt. Danielle Salley, Battery B’s 2nd Fires Platoon Leader.

During the training, mock fire missions would come in to the Fire Direction Center, which would then assign them to an MLRS launcher, which would simulate firing rockets at the given target, said Sgt. Christopher R. Baker, the platoon’s fire direction control chief.

“It was fast-paced and we took it very seriously,” said Baker. “With the training, we make it feel as real as possible. We took every little thing that could go wrong in a very serious environment and we executed very well.”

The training used the battery’s usual equipment as well as digital simulators that mimic real-world artillery missions.

“I want my Soldiers to get an understanding – a better understanding of how to operate firing systems in real situations, such as this exercise, and to be able to grow and to keep moving forward,” said Salley.

The training helped the batter see what they did especially well and what things can be improved, she said.

The process, Salley said, will “help us improve all the things that we need to work on, get better as we do this training. It is really helpful to know how we work as a team, realizing that this is not about individual launchers and individual FDC. We need each other to make our mission successful.