Technical sergeant 17E6 promotion cycle statistics released

The Air Force has selected 8,167 staff sergeants for promotion to technical sergeant out of 25,552 eligible for a selection rate of 31.96 percent in the 17E6 promotion cycle.



Officials selected 1,719 Airmen with a Promote Now recommendation for 21.05 percent of the total selects, 2,268 Airmen with a Must Promote recommendation (27.77 percent of the total selects) and 4,180 Airmen with a Promote recommendation (51.18 percent of the total selects).



Selectees’ average time in grade was 4.30 years and time in service was 9.19 years. The average selectee overall score was 358.50, based on point averages of 212.02 for enlisted performance reports, 5.40 for decorations, 70.90 for the promotion fitness examination and 69.11 for the specialty knowledge test.



Within the promotion recommendation groups, 97.7 percent of eligible Airmen with a Promote Now recommendation were selected, 71.4 percent of those in the Must Promote recommendation group were selected and 20.6 percent in the Promote recommendation group.



The technical sergeant promotion list is available on the Air Force Portal and myPers. Airmen can access their score notices on the virtual Military Personnel Flight via the Air Force Personnel Center’s secure applications page.



Those selected will be promoted beginning Aug. 1 according to their promotion sequence number.



For more information about Air Force personnel programs, go to myPers (https://mypers.af.mil/). Individuals who do not have a myPers account can request one by following these instructions (http://www.afpc.af.mil/myPers).



