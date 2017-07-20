Transportation Corps honors individuals, units during annual awards ceremony

Photo By Terrance Bell | The 2017 Distinguished Member of the Regiment award recipients pose for official and...... read more read more Photo By Terrance Bell | The 2017 Distinguished Member of the Regiment award recipients pose for official and family photographs during the closing moments of the annual Transportation Corps ceremony conducted July 12 at Wylie Hall. see less | View Image Page

FORT LEE, Va. (July 20, 2017) -- Each year the Office of the Chief of Transportation recognizes three distinct categories in excellence for the Transportation Corps Regiment. These are the Officer, NCO and Civilian Of the Year honors; Distinguished Member of the Regiment; and the Transportation Corps Hall of Fame .



The Distinguished Member of the Regiment award was introduced in 1998 to honor selected individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the Transportation Corps, and who, by virtue of prestige, status and experience will assist in fostering regimental pride and espirit de corps, heritage and tradition.



The Transportation Corps of the Year Award recognizes individuals who, over the past year, have served with distinction. Active duty and reserve component Transportation Corps officers through captain (non-promotable), Transportation Corps warrant officers through chief warrant officer 3 (non-promotable), noncommissioned officers through sergeants first class (non-promotable), enlisted Soldiers (E1-E4), and Department of the Army Civilians (grades up to and including GS-12) are eligible for this award.



The HOF recognizes individuals who have served the corps with distinction. The program maintains and enhances the legacy of the Transportation Corps and promotes cohesiveness and esprit de corps. All Army Transportation Corps military and civilians are eligible for nomination and inclusion in the Hall of fame after retirement or posthumously. Transportation Corps officers, warrant officers, noncommissioned officers and civilians who are nominated should have demonstrated a pattern of service of the highest caliber and have made a significant contribution to the Transportation Corps, the U.S. Army and to their communities.



In attendance for these prestigious awards was the reviewing officer, Brig. Gen Jeffrey W. Drushal, Chief of Transportation; Command Sgt. Maj. Vickie G. Culp, Regimental CSM; Chief Warrant Officer 5 Donald E. Berg Jr.; Regimental Warrant Officer; and ret. Lt. Gen. Kathleen Gainey, honorary colonel of the regiment.



The Chief of Transportation also presented the 2016 Deployment Excellence Award “Best of the Best” to the following organizations: Deploying Unit Large – 2nd Cavalry, Regimental Support Squadron, Vilsack, Germany (Rose Barracks); National Guard – 134th Support Battalion, Little Falls, Minn.; Operational Deployment – 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, Fort Hood, Texas; Deploying Unit Small – 902nd Engineer Co., 15th Engineer Bn., Germany; Supporting – 635th Transportation Detachment, Movement Control, Germany; Deploying Unit Small – National Guard, 176th Engineer Co. (Vertical), Snohomish, Wash.; and Installation – CONUS Logistics Readiness Center, Fort Bragg , N.C.



The 2016 Transportation Corps Officer, Warrant Officer, NCO and Civilian of the Year awards were presented to Capt. Fredrick D. Teeter, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, Fort Shafter, Hawaii; CW2 Johnathan E. Simbeck, 1st Theater Sustainment Command, Camp Arifjan, Kuwait; Sgt. 1st Class Jose E. Flores, U.S. Army Transportation School, Fort Lee.



For the Reserve Component: Capt. Trista M. Budzynski, 364th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, Marysville, Wash; Sgt. 1st Class James A. Reeves, 9th Mission Support Command, Fort Shafter, Hawaii; National Guard – 1st Lt. Benjamin L. Piercy, 1461st Transportation Company, Jackson Mich.



Civilian of the Year – Allison B. Duncan, 841st Transportation Battalion Charleston, S.C.



The 2017 Transportation Corps Distinguished Members of the Regiment are: retired Brig. Gen. Michael A. Mann; ret. Col. David A. Barry Jr.; ret. Col. Samuel R. Bethel; ret. Col. Nancy J. Grandy; ret. Chief Warrant Officer 4 James L. Dial; and ret. Sgt. Maj. Otis C. Pate.



DMORs are recognized by the wearing of the Transportation Corps Regimental Crest with DMOR inscribed in the scroll.



The Transportation Corps Hall of Fame awardees are: ret. Maj. Gen. Jack O’Connor; ret. Brig Gen. Mark Scheid; ret. Col. Donald G. Drummer; and ret. Command Sgt. Maj. Allen B. Offord Jr.



For more pictures of the winners, visit the Chief of Transportation Facebook page.