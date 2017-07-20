Quartermaster Corps honors 14 during hall of fame ceremony

Courtesy Photo | Maj. Gen. Rodney D. Fogg, Quartermaster General, greets Helen Horlacher Evans, 97, a...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Maj. Gen. Rodney D. Fogg, Quartermaster General, greets Helen Horlacher Evans, 97, a former captain in the Women’s Army Auxiliary Corps. She received a standing ovation that lasted several minutes following her induction into the QM Hall of Fame during a ceremony at the Lee Club July 11. (Photo by Ray Kozakewicz) see less | View Image Page

FORT LEE, Va. (July 20, 2017) -- Fourteen individuals who distinguished themselves over the course of 410 years of service were honored during the 2017 Quartermaster Corps Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Lee Club July 11.



Brig. Gen. Rodney D. Fogg, Quartermaster General, who presided over the ceremony, said, “Today feels like family in this room. It’s a wonderful family atmosphere. We are brothers and sisters together and Soldiers together. I want to thank all our family members and spouses who are here. Thanks to all who support us.”



He continued, “There is a lot to celebrate this week. We have much to be proud of today. Fort Lee was essential to our nation in World War I, again in WWII and in every major and minor crisis that has occurred since then. This post trains the world’s best logistics Soldiers and leaders – especially quartermaster Soldiers.”



Each of the inductees received a round of applause from the packed room of leaders and special guests. However, 97-year-old Helen Horlacher Evans, a former captain in the Women’s Army Auxiliary Corps, garnered a standing ovation that lasted several minutes.



“The award represents all the women who served in the military and all ranks,” Evans noted happily. “It’s great to be 97 years old and be here today.”



Evans was a home economics teacher in Lexington, Ky., at the beginning of World War II. In May 1942 when she was 21, she and other high school teachers dared each other to apply for the WAAC. She was accepted for the second Officer Candidate School and trained at Fort Des Moines, Iowa. Her duty assignments during her four years of service were unique among WAC officers and of significant benefit to the QM Corps. After training in Army food service at Fort Riley, Kan., and at the Inspector General School, she became the Office of the Quartermaster General Inspector for state-side training at the WAAC Training Centers. She later was reassigned to the Office of QM General in the European Theater of Operations and inspected Army Mess Halls in Europe and assisted in the feeding of prisoners of war in Germany.



She said she recalls visiting Camp Lee several times for food inspections. “A lot has changed here,” she noted.



‘‘Ma’am, you made my day,” said retired Maj. Gen. Michael J. Terry, who delivered remarks on behalf of the inductees.



Terry noted, “Speaking for all of today’s honorees, I can say this is the greatest honor that could have been bestowed on all of us.”



In addition to Evans and Terry, the inductees (all retired) are: Col. William F. Daly, Col. F. Lee Early, Col. Gregory D. Gibbons, Col. George K. Todd, Lt. Col. Kent Clark, CW5 Lionel E. Cartwright, CW5 Candis R. Martin, CW5 Jose R. Rodriquez-Fabiani, CSM Willie C. Phillips, CSM John Sanders, Sgt. Maj. Wardell Carey and Sgt. Maj. Steven L. Peterson.