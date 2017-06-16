One foot in front of the other

Photo By Sgt. Michelle Blesam | Spc. Patrick J. Saladino, 23rd Chemical Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division Sustainment...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Michelle Blesam | Spc. Patrick J. Saladino, 23rd Chemical Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-US Combined Division, fires a vehicle mounted 240B Light Machine Gun on Day 2 of the Pacific Theater Best Warrior Competition, June 13, 2017 at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. The contest will determine who is the best Soldier and Noncommissioned Officer in the Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Michelle U. Blesam, 210th FA Bde. PAO) see less | View Image Page

Four days ago, the Soldier standing before the glass door with his newly pressed Army dress uniform began a journey; a journey only 13 others can say they traveled.



U.S. Army Spc. Patrick J. Saladino, a chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive specialist, assigned to Headquarters Support Company, 23rd Chemical Battalion, 2nd Sustainment Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-US Combined Division, representing Eighth Army, is now at the final obstacle of the United States Army Pacific Best Warrior Competition at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, June 15, 2017.



“I did a lot of studying for the board and a lot of physical training. We did some shooting and we went through some different lanes,” said Saladino, as he describes how he and another Eighth Army representative, Sgt. Shawn M. Vannatter, a patriot launching station enhanced operator/maintainer assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, prepared themselves for the USARPAC Best Warrior Competition.



Saladino, with eyes gray as steel, had a presence about him. His quiet demeanor did nothing to hide his confidence and focus wherever he went.



“The first time I met him was in May when we did the Eighth Army Best Warrior Competition, and I have talked to him through the competition,” said Sgt. First Class Justin Wiggins when asked about Saladino, the Eighth Army Schools non-commissioned officer. “He is strictly business. Just his demeanor and talking with him he seems like he is always going to finish first.”



During the Army Physical Fitness test on day one at the Non-Commissioned Officer Academy at Schofield Barracks, the competitors did their stretches and lined up with their graders. As Saladino waited for his turn, there was no trace of fear or nerves as he stood with his arms across his chest, his face unreadable.



“Saladino!,” his name was called up for the pushup event.



Tick! Tick! Tick! The sound of rhythmic click of the tally counter matched each of his pushup.



A minute and half through the two-minute event Saladino’s face seemed to change. His brows started to scrounge together, his pupils dilated and the vein on his neck became more prevalent. Yet the sound of his chest hitting the wet ground with each push remained the same.



“So far I’ve maxed out so I’m pretty happy,” said Saladino, the curvature of his lips moved up and revealed a smile he was not afraid to hide. “I know I’ll max out the run.”



From there on through the competition that same expression would show, a sign unknowing to himself but visible to those around him, that he was not going to let anything stop him.



“I love doing competitions like this. It’s a great chance to test myself,” said Saladino.



The active 30 year old Army specialist had been engaged in physical activities throughout his life.



“I played a lot of sports. I played baseball, ice hockey for years. After that I had been a triathlete and an ultra-marathoner,” said Saladino. “And I Just love to compete.”



Throughout the competition he was faced with various new challenges, some more difficult than others. But he never gave anything less than a 100 percent.



The ruck march being one of the most grueling timed event had the competitors up at 4 a.m. and ready by 5 a.m. They lined up at the starting line at Lightning Academy, with their head lamps beaming through the tropical rain.



Halfway through the race up one of the infamous rugged hills, Saladino smiled through the slow drizzle as he lead the ruck march. That lead did not change when he came in first at one hour, 46 minutes and 28 seconds.



“I just kept on going putting one foot in front of the other,” said Saladino.



Saladino had completed two 12-mile ruck marches prior but Hawaii’s beautiful yet hilly terrain and unpredictable weather adds a challenging element to it.



“The ruck marches I did prior to this were 12 miles but the terrain was nowhere as challenging,” said Saladino. “The terrain here and the weather made it much harder.”



Surprisingly that was Saladino’s favorite event from the whole competition, he said.



Saladino not only persevered through all the challenges he faced with confidence and assertiveness but he also learned about himself through this journey.



“I learned that when things get rough I definitely wasn’t going to quit,” said Saladino.



Through the competition Saladino also met with unfamiliar challenges but he did not waiver. The M240B range being one of his least favorite event was not the least due to the weapon system itself but the unfamiliarity of the weapon. A challenge he did not let get the best out of him. Instead he advised that Soldiers should get more familiarity with different weapons.



“The advice I would have for Soldiers coming here next year would be to get a lot of hands on with weapon systems, and definitely go to the range and fire a lot of rounds,” said Saladino.



But his character as a competitor also brought upon newfound friendship with one of the participant, and was one of his biggest competitor throughout the competition.



“I think he is a solid Soldier and solid competitor. I’d be lucky and happy to have him in the same unit with me. I’d love to go to war with him,” said Spc. Hazen Ham, assigned to Charlie Co., 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade, 25th Infantry Division and the winner of the USARPAC Best Warrior Competition. “As a competitor, I think he’s very competitive. He may very well win. I think it’s between me and him. If he does I’d be very proud of him. Like it was great getting to know him”



Even though Saladino came in third place for the USARPAC Best Warrior Competition, he was happy overall.



“I actually thought I was a place higher so I was a little surprised but I was still happy about it,” said Saladino as he genuinely meant it.



Would he do it all over again? Would Saladino put himself through another grueling week of mental and physical challenges?



“I most definitely would. I made some mistakes here and there and I’d like to correct those. I’d try to tweak my performance and make it a little bit better,” said Saladino.



This forward thinking Army specialist who has only been in the military since October 2015 is already thinking about the next level.



“I would definitely try this competition again once I become a Non-Commissioned Officer,” said Saladino