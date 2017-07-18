(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    67 minutes: U.S., South African troops engage in community service on Nelson Mandela Day

    POSTMASBURG, SOUTH AFRICA

    07.18.2017

    Story by Sgt. 1st Class Alexandra Hays 

    U.S. Army Africa

    U.S. Army Africa Command (USARAF) Soldiers, troops from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), and servicemembers from the South African National Defense Force celebrated Nelson Mandela International Day 2017 by partnering with a local South African animal shelter to provide free exams and medical treatment for Postmasburg pets July 18.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2017
    Date Posted: 07.20.2017 07:28
    Story ID: 241827
    Location: POSTMASBURG, ZA
