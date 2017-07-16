Command, responsibility changes at 84th TC

Photo By Debralee Best | Maj. Gen. A. Ray Royalty (left), incoming commander of the 84th Training Command,...... read more read more Photo By Debralee Best | Maj. Gen. A. Ray Royalty (left), incoming commander of the 84th Training Command, accepts the unit guidon from Maj. Gen. Tracy A. Thompson, acting deputy commanding general of the U.S. Army Reserve Command, during a Change of Command/Responsibility Ceremony held by the 84th at Waybur Theater on Fort Knox, July 16, 2017. see less | View Image Page

The 84th Training Command transitioned the command team in a ceremony held July 16 at Fort Knox, Kentucky.



Maj. Gen. Scottie D. Carpenter relinquished command to Maj. Gen. A. Ray Royalty while Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas W. Jennings relinquished responsibility to Command Sgt. Maj. Lawrence “Clark” Arnold. Maj. Gen. Tracy A. Thompson, acting deputy commanding general, U.S. Army Reserve Command, presided over the ceremony.



Carpenter departs the 84th TC to assume the role of deputy commanding general, U.S. Army Reserve Command. During his command, he led the 84th TC in conducting 16 Combat Support Training Program exercises, developing the WAREXes and CSTXs into multi-component training opportunities by integrating active duty and National Guard Soldiers. During his tenure, the 84th TC trained roughly 65,000 Soldiers, approximately half of the Army Reserve.



“The 84th Training Command has changed to adapt to the environment that we’re living in and it’s going to continue to change,” said Carpenter. “There is no better person to lead that transition than Maj. Gen. Ray Royalty. He and CSM Clark Arnold are absolutely the right people for the job.”



Royalty takes command after serving as the assistant deputy chief of staff, mobilization and reserve affairs (Individual Mobilization Augmentee) and director, G-34, Army Protection Program. He is the third in a generational tradition of serving with the 1st Infantry Division in foreign campaigns during times of conflict; his grandfather served with the 'Big Red One' during World War II, his father during Vietnam, and he served with them during the Iraq War.



He is ready for command and knows the 84th is ready as well.



The environment is changing and Army Reserve Soldiers must be prepared to deploy quickly, he said. The 84th is ready for the mission.



In addition to the commanding general, the other half of the command team, the senior enlisted advisor, also changed hands during the ceremony.



Jennings relinquished responsibility, retiring after 35 years of service in the U.S. Army. In this position Jennings advised the commanding general on all enlisted matters, particularly training, leader development, mobilization, employer support, as well as family readiness and support. These are all duties Arnold has taken on responsibility for the command.



Arnold comes to the 84th TC from one of its subordinate units, the 78th Training Division. He accepted the mantle of senior enlisted advisor saying, “the 84th Training Command must be ready to prepare units for missions around the world. Readiness is the key to success and it starts with the 84th TC.”



Both Royalty and Arnold expressed confidence in the success of the 84th under their leadership. Together they will help build the most lethal, capable, and combat-ready Army Reserve force in the history of the nation.