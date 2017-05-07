Seabee Divers Replace Pier Cathodic Protection System in Key West.

On January 3, 2017, 8 members from Underwater Construction Team ONE Construction Dive Detachment CHARLIE (CDD/C) would answer the call to assist in the maintenance of the Truman Annex Mole Pier and its surrounding facilities. CDD/C would be tasked with replacing the mole pier’s cathodic protection system amongst other various waterfront facility repairs throughout the Naval bases in Key West. Cathodic protection is a technique used to control the corrosion of a metal surface by making it the cathode of an electrochemical cell. A simple method of protection connects the metal to be protected to a more easily corroded "sacrificial metal" to act as the anode. CDD/C would have the grueling task of replacing 162 anodes on the mole pier. With each anode weighing in at 232 lbs. a strategic plan would need to be set in place to ensure a swift and efficient process. The dive detachment, pulling from its unique skill set and assets, would guarantee a successful mission.

The dive detachment used surface supplied diving as its deployment to the job site. Surface supplied diving differs from SCUBA in that a continuous supply of fresh air is delivered from the surface to the diver from a pressurized source. With an unlimited air supply, more time can be spent working on the bottom, and an enclosed hard hat style underwater breathing apparatus or (UBA) is worn. The head protection that the KM37 UBA provides is an important detail not to be overlooked, as it is essential to the safety of the divers. This type of diving also allows for topside communication with the divers on bottom, which is an important aspect considering the hazards and challenges that divers can face throughout the course of a project. Divers worked in two man teams averaging more than 180 minutes per dive at roughly 35 ft. Roughly 300 hours of bottom time were logged by the end of the mission. As members lowered anodes to the bottom, divers worked around the clock to remove the old anodes and clean and prepare the site for the new anodes to be installed. Divers used traditional hand tools as well as open-ended lift bags to move these anodes into place. A lift bag is attached to a bracket on the anode, filled from an air source on the bottom, allowing the anode to become slightly negative, relative to buoyancy, making it much easier to maneuver on the oceans bottom. Once in place, the anode was wrenched onto a bracket that had previously been welded onto the side of the pier. Almost immediately, the softer metal on the anode began deteriorating, which verified that the system in place is effective and efficient. This system will improve the life span of the pier and save the Navy millions of dollars in future repair costs.

All of this was completed while juggling various tasks to include the removal and installation of an unsafe pier near a boat ramp at the MWR facility located at Sigsbee Marina. “When the project was almost eliminated due to environmental permitting, CDD/C saved it by presenting a floating dock system that did not require any changes to existing permits” said Lieutenant Bush, PWD NAS Key West. The dive detachment also replaced 40 feet of decking with a modern composite material, improving its structural integrity and longevity. These improvements to the marina have significantly increased the functionality and Condition Index of the facilities as well as patron satisfaction.



Dive detachment CHARLIE’s 8-man team executed their tasking swiftly and with great precision. Balancing cruise ship schedules, dive operations and an unwavering dedication to high quality construction, it is no wonder that Underwater Construction Team ONE is consistently relied upon to get the job done.



The dive detachment was able to save the Navy $193,353 in material and labor costs, ensuring its mission readiness, all while not interrupting the flow of tourism, which is vital to the local economy.



UCT-ONE provides responsive inshore and ocean underwater construction, inspection, repair and maintenance to ocean facilities for Navy, Marine Corps and joint forces engaged in military operations.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.05.2017 Date Posted: 07.19.2017 15:57 Story ID: 241792 Location: KEY WEST, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Seabee Divers Replace Pier Cathodic Protection System in Key West., is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.