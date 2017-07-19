3ABCT combines forces with 6 nations during Getica Saber firepower display

Courtesy Photo | An infantryman with 1st Battalion, 66th Armor Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | An infantryman with 1st Battalion, 66th Armor Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, lays down suppressing fire during a multinational combined arms live-fire exercise at the conclusion of Getica Saber 17 at Cincu Joint National Training Center, Romania, July 15, 2017. The “Iron Brigade” strengthened interoperability with U.S units from 1st Cavalry Division, 1st Armored Division, the National Guard, and land and air forces from Romania, Armenia, Croatia, Montenegro and Ukraine during the Saber Guardian 17-related exercise. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Seth Hawley, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division) see less | View Image Page

By Staff Sgt. Ange Desinor

3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division



CINCU, Romania – Soldiers of the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, teamed up with counterparts from six nations during a fire support coordination exercise and combined arms live-fire exercises during Getica Saber 17 at the Cincu Joint National Training Center, Romania, July 8-15.



“This has been a great opportunity to work with our NATO allies,” said



Staff Sgt. David Dowsett, a section chief with Bravo Battery, 3rd Battalion, 29th Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd ABCT, 4th Inf. Div. “Training as a battalion in one location is rare for me because we have been spread out throughout Europe for various missions in support of Atlantic Resolve.”



Since February, M109A6 Paladin batteries with 3rd Bn., 29th FA Regt., had been disbursed in Germany, Poland and Romania as they provided a persistent presence as a deterrent to aggression under Operation Atlantic Resolve.



But Getica Saber reunited the Paladin crews as they integrated fires with M777 howitzers from 1st Cavalry Division Artillery, and Romanian and U.S. rocket launchers.



“We have been able to see the different countries’ firepower as well as show them ours,” said Dowsett, a Lansing, Michigan, native. “It’s awesome to be on the battlefield with our maneuver brothers. I’m glad that we are able to train together and synchronize our capabilities.”



The artillery rained indirect fire down on targets from two miles away during a massive combined arms live fire exhibition on July 15 before Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, Vice Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. James C. McConville, U.S. Army Europe Commanding General Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges and other dignitaries. The demonstration featured armor, mechanized infantry and aviation assets from the U.S., Romania, Armenia, Croatia, Montenegro and Ukraine.



Heading the charge on the “front lines” of the defensive scenario was 1st Battalion, 66th Armor Regiment, 3rd ABCT, 4th Inf. Div., which integrated the six nations’ fighting forces with its own M1A2 Abrams tanks and M2A3 Bradley Fighting Vehicles during the 45-minute exhibition showing how a multinational task force can defend in unison against a near-peer adversary.



“We have done a lot of interoperability training with our allies,” said Capt. Curtis Ballard, the operations officer for 1st Bn., 66th Armor Regt. “We learned a lot of lessons from Combined Resolve VIII at Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, right before coming to Romania. With every country you work with, they bring a different set of capabilities, unique skills and limitations based on the nature of the fight.



“The first week at Getica Saber, we spent time learning about our partners and figuring out how best to leverage their strength and fine tune communication,” said Ballard.



Dowsett and 3rd Bn., 29th FA Regt. ensured indirect fires went back to the basics during the CALFEX and the preceding fire support coordination exercise.



“The Romanians do not have the digital system (Paladin digital fire control system) that we use,” said Dowsett. “They have something similar to ours like the Advanced Field Artillery Tactical Data System. We train our Soldiers to use that system in case our digital capabilities are down.”



During Getica Saber, artillery men were able to not only certify their skills but enhance the ability to work across different platforms.



Pvt. Destani Covington, a native of Charleston, South Carolina, and a field artillery automated tactical data systems specialist with Btry. B, 3rd Bn., 29th FA Regt., earned the position as top cannoneer in her section.



“This military occupation was recently opened to females and there are a few of us out here,” said Covington, also a Paladin driver. “I appreciate the opportunity to earn my place as the number one cannoneer and to apply my skills for Getica Saber. This has been an awesome experience.”



Covington demonstrated how she can load a 155 millimeter artillery round into the breaching chamber of a Paladin.



“It’s pretty heavy, but I can do it,” said Covington.