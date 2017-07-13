Navy Recruiting District Ohio Receives New Commander

By MC1(SW/AW) Vernishia Vaughn

Navy Recruiting Command Public Affairs

COLUMBUS, Ohio (July 13, 2017) -- Navy Recruiting District (NRD) Ohio bid farewell to one commander and welcomed aboard another at a change of command ceremony held July 13 at Embassy Suites Ballroom.



Commander Benjamin Martin relieved Esther “Abby” as commanding officer of NRD Ohio.



Bopp has led NRD Ohio since February 2016.



During her tour at NRD Ohio, Bopp led a team of 230 officers, Sailors, civilians and contractors across Ohio, parts of Kentucky and West Virginia. During Bopp’s tenure, Navy Recruiting District Ohio recruited more than 5,000 of America's best and brightest men and women into our active and reserve enlisted ranks and commissioned more than 122 officers into the U.S. Navy.



Commodore Region East Navy Recruiting Command, Capt. William Cox served as the presiding officer for the change of command ceremony and gave remarks as the guest speaker of the event.



“Commander Bopp, your outstanding leadership and team accomplishments is something to be proud of. Since I’ve come here two years ago where NRD Ohio was number 11, you have not fallen out of the top five since September 2016,” said Cox. “This is something to be proud of, thank you.”



As Bopp took the stage and thanked Navy Recruiting District Ohio team for their hard work and dedication. In her message to the command she reflected on what once was and will continue to be, one vision, one voice, one goal and one team as they continue to identify new leaders in defense of our nation.



“NRD Ohio, I am incredibly honored and privileged to have been your commanding officer. I challenge you to continue to use your talents, your resourcefulness and your innovation to strive for the highest standards of service and readiness,” Bopp said. I am excited to see what is to come and look forward to the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead.”



Bopp closed her remarks reminding NRD Ohio team to not allow timing or opportunity get too far ahead of them and to embrace and grow with their future and whatever they dream.



After the two read their orders, Martin relieved Bopp as the commanding officer and took the stage to share that with the wealth of experience gained and mentorship from Bopp, he is looking forward to his role as the commanding officer of NRD Ohio.



“Abby, you should be incredibly proud of the legacy you leave behind here at NRD Ohio,” Martin began. “Through unwavering principles, clear vision, passionate leadership and caring mentorship, you molded this group into a true team united in its drive to accomplish its critically important mission, dedicated to up upholding the highest standards of professionalism, constantly seeking self-improvement, and I’m ready to assume this leadership role within the national recruiting effort.”



NRD Ohio recruiting district is responsible for Ohio, parts of Kentucky and West Virginia with more than 30 recruiting stations.



NRD Ohio's mission is to man the fleet with the highest quality Sailors to maintain the US Navy’s unchallenged world-wide maritime superiority and ability to win wars, deter aggression and maintain freedom of the seas. We must own our markets, bring in the right talent , and prepare our future shipmates morally, mentally and physically for recruit and officer training by instilling in them pride in our service heritage, a deep understanding of our core values, and a strong desire to stand the watch.



