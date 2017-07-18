Change of command: Maj. Gen. Malcolm B. Frost takes over U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training

The Army command that transforms around 150,000 civilian volunteers into Soldiers and officers annually welcomed a new commanding general July 18, 2017.



U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command transferred command authority of U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training from Maj. Gen. Anthony Funkhouser to Maj. Gen. Malcolm Frost at its headquarters at Joint Base Langley-Eustis.



Tony Funkhouser is one of very few senior leaders who had the unique experience to create a long-lasting influence upon the entire Army, said TRADOC Commanding General, Gen. David Perkins.



“You have had influence on the unit of CIMT, but probably more importantly, you had influence on the United States Army and that influence will extend far beyond when this ceremony ends,” Perkins said. “It will go on, in many cases, for decades and that is a privilege that we bestow upon very few people in the Army. Very few leaders. Only those with an exceptional quality and quite honestly, those whose influence we want to have last for decades in the Army, and those who have a type of influence that we want to affect the entire Army.”



Funkhouser has served with CIMT since July 2015. During that time, he …



- Assumed responsibility of the Army’s Holistic Health and Fitness strategy. H2F is an overarching conceptual framework that encompasses all aspects of human performance to optimize a Soldier’s individual readiness.

- Directed the development and implementation of the new Occupational Physical Assessment Test (OPAT). The OPAT is a predictive physical fitness test that measures a recruit’s physical readiness to better align with the physical demands associated with military occupational specialties (MOS).

- Directed and oversaw the restructuring of the Leader Training Brigade at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, which conducts initial military training cadre leader development and provides training development oversight in support of the Soldier transformation process.



In recognition of his accomplishments, Funkhouser received the Distinguished Service Medal.



In his parting remarks, Funkhouser focused on thanking a multitude of organizations whose collaboration resulted in creating the “team of teams” such as TRADOC, CIMT headquarters staff, Leader Training Brigade at Fort Jackson, South Carolina and the Drill Sergeant Academy that trains drill sergeants and advanced individual training platoon sergeants. His final acknowledgement went to the drill sergeants and AIT platoon sergeants training the Army’s new Soldiers, the company commanders and the first sergeants.



“I attribute our success [to them],” Funkhouser said. “They were responsible for building the Army – that was our job. Taking the raw material and making civilians into basic Soldiers with common abilities. Every enlisted, warrant and officer came through our ranks, the front door of the Army. We trained about 250,000 folks in two years. Incredible numbers when you [consider the] magnitude. We have made some of the biggest changes in IMT in decades and I could not be more proud.”



Funkhouser will report to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Washington D.C. where he will serve as the Deputy Commanding General for Military and International Operations.



Frost, incoming Commanding General, is reporting from the Office of the Secretary of the Army, Washington, D.C. where he served as the Chief of Public Affairs. In that role, he was responsible for all U.S. Army communication issues, formulated communication and public affairs strategies, plans and policies, and served as senior advisor to the Secretary of the Army and Chief of Staff of the Army on Army communication matters.



Frost’s earlier assignments include Deputy Commanding General – Support, 82nd Airborne Division; Deputy Director for Operations in the National Military Command Center (J3) on the Joint Staff; Deputy Chief of Staff G3/5/7, U.S. Army Pacific; and Commander, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division (Operation Iraqi Freedom/New Dawn).



In his remarks, Frost pointed out that CIMT has the indispensable mission of training new recruits and both TRADOC and CIMT are key to the future of our Army.



“It’s paramount that the Center for Initial Military Training provides a standards-based, safe, secure and high-quality Soldier for Life training environment that produces simply the best Soldiers on earth,” Frost said. “I look forward to the important missions ahead. America’s Army, starts here.”



As the new commanding general of CIMT, Frost also assumes the role of TRADOC Deputy Commanding General for Initial Military Training and the Senior Commander, Army Element for Joint Base Langley-Eustis and Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story.



CIMT is the core function lead for TRADOC for all initial entry training. The CIMT mission provides a process that aligns the development of competencies (knowledge, skills, abilities and attributes) and behaviors in civilian volunteers so they can become Soldiers who are physically ready, grounded in Army values and competent in their skills so they are able to contribute as leaders or members of a team upon arrival at their first unit of assignment. CIMT trains around 150,000 Soldiers and officers annually.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.18.2017 Date Posted: 07.19.2017 09:43 Story ID: 241694 Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US Web Views: 38 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Change of command: Maj. Gen. Malcolm B. Frost takes over U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training, by SSgt Teresa Cleveland, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.