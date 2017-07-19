126th ARW maintainers conducts isochronal inspection on KC-135 Stratotanker

An isochronal inspection is a periodic checkup of an aircraft, said Master Sgt. Michael Thornton, the 126th MSX phase dock shop chief. It is conducted after 1,800 flight hours or 24-months, whichever comes first.

The inspection takes approximately 14-days to complete. It is broken into 3 phases. The first is the preparation phase. In this phase, discrepancies or found and logged. Next, during the fix phase, maintainers repair all discrepancies that were previously found. The final phase is an operations check of the aircraft to ensure all components are functioning properly.

The KC-135 under inspection is an asset of the 171st Air Refueling Wing in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

“Sometimes other air wings send their aircraft to the 126th because they are either undermanned or they do not have the facility available to conduct the inspection themselves,” said Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Walter, the 126th MSX isochronal inspection chief. “Others may send their aircraft because we have the best isochronal inspection team in the Air Force”.

Maintaining these aircraft are important, said Walter. Thorough checks like the isochronal inspections are the reason these planes fly.

