DARS consumers, impaired individuals, gain job skills at WBAMC

Courtesy Photo | Marcus Guerredo, intern, Division Assistive Rehabilitation Services (DARS), Texas...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Marcus Guerredo, intern, Division Assistive Rehabilitation Services (DARS), Texas Workforce Commission, retrieves patient medical records during DARS’ Youth Summer Program, a program partnered with William Beaumont Army Medical Center that provides individuals with disabilities opportunities to gain job experience, at the Medical Records Department, WBAMC , July 17. (U.S. Army photo by Roberto Johnson) see less | View Image Page

Story by Roberto Johnson, intern, WBAMC Public Affairs



Fourteen individuals with the Division Assistive Rehabilitation Services (DARS) interned to gain experience in administrative and hospital operations during the summer of 2017 at William Beaumont Army Medical Center.



The internships are part of DARS’ Youth Summer Program, part of the Texas Workforce Commission, aimed at providing vocational rehabilitation services for individuals with disabilities, known in the program as consumers, to help prepare them for employment.



The program employed interns in several administrative departments within the hospital to gain area-specific experience.



“(Interns were placed) in the Patient Administration Department, Public Affairs Department and within the nursing department.” said Rolando Loya, recruitment specialist and DARS Liaison with WBAMC. “They are placed in these sections because they are areas we have the most success at (for interns learning job skills). Interns work together in different departments and work in areas of interest (to the interns).”



The internships allowed for consumers to gain experience and explore occupations they may find interesting as long-term careers.



“The internships will help (consumers) better understand how to work in a group environment, be independent and gain work experience to diversify and better themselves,” said Loya. “It will help them build the skills they need in different areas and understand how to work in different environment with different people.”



For Allan Anthony Acuna, one of the DARS interns working at the Medical Records Department, the internship has acquainted him with filing procedures, under supervision, for WBAMC beneficiaries.

The internship gives Acuna an opportunity to be ready to perform similar tasks at other organizations.



William Beaumont Army Medical Center has partnered with DARS for the past 6 years, providing dozens of consumers job experiences through internships to help them attain educational and career goals.