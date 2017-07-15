(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    IWTC Corry Station Sailors Help Feed Homeless

    Logo for Information Warfare Training Command

    Photo By Michele Diamond | Logo for Information Warfare Training Command Corry Station. (U.S. Navy courtesy graphic)... read more read more

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2017

    Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class Taylor Jackson 

    Center for Information Warfare Training

    Staff and students from Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Corry Station volunteered to serve food to the homeless, July 15.

    The event was organized by Waterfront Rescue Mission, a local charity. The IWTC Corry Station effort was led by Corry United, a student organization which provides off-duty activities and promotes positive decision making.

    "It is extremely rewarding to have an opportunity to reach out to the community and help where help is needed,” said Seaman Skye Jensen, Corry United’s events coordinator. “Our neighbors here in Pensacola do so much for each of us, so it is great to be able to give something back."
    Paul Stadden, a representative of Waterfront Rescue Mission, expressed his gratitude to the Sailors who volunteered their time.

    “More than 25 percent of the patrons served at Waterfront Rescue Mission are veterans,” said Stadden. “Seeing these Sailors come out to support our cause is fantastic. We are very appreciative for the assistance and are so thankful for our military."

    IWTC Corry Station, as part of the Center for Information Warfare Training, provides a continuum of training to Navy and joint service personnel that prepares them to conduct information warfare (IW) across the full spectrum of military operations.

    For more news from Center for Information Warfare Training organization, visit http://www.navy.mil/local/cid/, http://www.netc.navy.mil/centers/ciwt/, http://www.facebook.com/NavyCIWT, or http://www.twitter.com/NavyCIWT.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2017
    Date Posted: 07.18.2017 16:12
    Story ID: 241651
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IWTC Corry Station Sailors Help Feed Homeless, by PO2 Taylor Jackson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    volunteer
    comrel
    information warfare
    ciwt
    center for information warfare training
    iwtc corry station

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT