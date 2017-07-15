IWTC Corry Station Sailors Help Feed Homeless

Staff and students from Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Corry Station volunteered to serve food to the homeless, July 15.



The event was organized by Waterfront Rescue Mission, a local charity. The IWTC Corry Station effort was led by Corry United, a student organization which provides off-duty activities and promotes positive decision making.



"It is extremely rewarding to have an opportunity to reach out to the community and help where help is needed,” said Seaman Skye Jensen, Corry United’s events coordinator. “Our neighbors here in Pensacola do so much for each of us, so it is great to be able to give something back."

Paul Stadden, a representative of Waterfront Rescue Mission, expressed his gratitude to the Sailors who volunteered their time.



“More than 25 percent of the patrons served at Waterfront Rescue Mission are veterans,” said Stadden. “Seeing these Sailors come out to support our cause is fantastic. We are very appreciative for the assistance and are so thankful for our military."



IWTC Corry Station, as part of the Center for Information Warfare Training, provides a continuum of training to Navy and joint service personnel that prepares them to conduct information warfare (IW) across the full spectrum of military operations.



For more news from Center for Information Warfare Training organization, visit http://www.navy.mil/local/cid/, http://www.netc.navy.mil/centers/ciwt/, http://www.facebook.com/NavyCIWT, or http://www.twitter.com/NavyCIWT.

