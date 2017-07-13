NSWC PHD celebrates 54 years of service to the Navy

Courtesy Photo | Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division Commanding Officer, Capt. Ray...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division Commanding Officer, Capt. Ray Acevedo, addresses employees at the start of the command’s 54th Anniversary Luncheon held in Central Park, July 13. (U.S. Navy photo/released) see less | View Image Page

On July 13, the smell of barbeque and the promise of a cold treat drew employees of Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division (NSWC PHD) out of their work spaces to celebrate the command’s 54th anniversary.



Sponsored by the Civilian Morale Welfare and Recreation Committee, the luncheon featured local fare of barbeque and soft serve ice cream. After the event began, Commanding Officer (CO) Capt. Ray Acevedo took the opportunity to informally speak as the new CO and remark on NSWC PHD’s history.



“I’m extremely excited to be here,” said Acevedo. “This is an amazing place. Many of you have been here 20 to 30-plus years, but 54 years—think about that—54 years that you, your peers, and predecessors have been keeping our fleet afloat.”



Acevedo then reflected on the command’s history, comparing its initial tasking to the many programs supported today.



“Look at what we started with, supporting three missile systems,” he said. “Now we support multiple weapons systems and directed energy, the Navy’s newest thing. And why do they come here? They come to PHD because of the professionalism, the expertise, and the excellence this organization has shown the Navy.”



Closing out his remarks, Acevedo acknowledged the recent churn in leadership and emphasized his commitment to the people of Port Hueneme.



“I’m here to stay,” he affirmed. “What I want to say to team PHD—because that is what we are, a team—is that I am here and committed to you. I’m committed to this place and to our fleet. I care about our future and maintaining the legacy of this command.”



Established July 8, 1963, NSWC PHD, then called Naval Ship Missile Systems Engineering Station, was charged with supporting overall technical support for guided missiles being introduced to the Navy. The location of Port Hueneme was selected for its deep water port, proximity to the missile test range at Point Mugu, and the availability of space at the Naval Construction Battalion Center already in operation in Port Hueneme. The command opened for business with six military, 38 civilians, and 14 industry personnel to support 45 ships with a total of 124 systems.



Chartered as an in-service engineering agent, the station emphasized onboard assistance to ship crews, fully understood the operational environment, analyzed problems and requirements, and developed engineering and logistics improvements to guided missile systems. Today, NSWC PHD remains true to its roots and continues its legacy of providing direct support to the fleet, ensuring the continued strength of America’s Navy.