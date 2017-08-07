Gov. Susana Martinez appoints Brig. Gen. Ken Nava to lead the New Mexico National Guard

The morning began with Salas presiding over a ‘change of responsibility’ of the state command sergeant major with retiring state Command Sgt. Maj. Greg Ivey passing the duties and responsibilities of leading the NMNG’s non-commissioned officer and enlisted corps to Command Sgt. Maj. Jerry Garcia.

The ceremony, which featured a Pass In Review, marked the beginning of a new leadership team taking the helm of the NMNG.

“General Nava is an experienced and dedicated Army officer, and his background is well-suited to leading our Guard Soldiers and Airmen as they continue to protect our state and nation at home and abroad,” Martinez said. “I’m looking forward to continuing to work with him to lead and support the men, women and their families that serve our state and country in the New Mexico National Guard.”

The Governor said the world remains an uncertain place and, at times, a dangerous place, and our Guard must be ready to respond, whether here in New Mexico or halfway around the world.

Our State, said the Governor, has entrusted the Guard with its sons and daughters and the responsibility to be ready to respond to state and federal missions, both here an abroad and General Nava is the right person at the right time to ensure we are ready.

“General Nava has spent his entire military career in the New Mexico National Guard, which has given him a first-hand understanding of its strengths and challenges,” Martinez said. “He is a combat veteran who knows exactly what it takes to be mission ready and he knows that being ready also means partnering with our communities and organizations from the local, state, national, and international levels.”

Nava previously served as deputy adjutant general, overseeing all Army National Guard matters in New Mexico. He served as the principal liaison to senior military officials, various state and federal officials, the legislature, local governments, community groups and provided overall guidance and direction for state operations. Nava also assumed full responsibility for the Adjutant General in his absence of more than 4,000 Soldiers and Airmen assigned to the state.

“I’m grateful for Governor Martinez’s leadership and her continuing support of the men and women who serve in our New Mexico National Guard,” Nava said. “I’m humbled to have the opportunity to continue to work with her to lead the men and women who give so much to keep us here in New Mexico safe during times of emergency, and around the world against our nation’s enemies.”

“Nava then thanked General Salas for his leadership, mentorship and friendship and wished him the best of luck in his new assignment.

As Nava addressed his Soldiers and Airmen, he told them that he would be publishing a list of his priorities.

“We aren’t going to do everything, but everything we do, we are going to do well,” Nava said. “Take care of your families and employers. They are part of the team that makes us great.”

The new Adjutant General also told his Troops that we will be ready to defend and protect the citizens of New Mexico, we will be the one’s that answer the nation’s call, and we will be the one’s that live up to the legacy of honor that has been left to us.

Nava also introduced the NMNG’s new motto as he yelled “Legacy of Honor” and the Soldiers and Airmen answered with a “Siempre Adelante!”

Nava began his NMNG career in 1988 as an enlisted HAWK firing section mechanic in the 7th Battalion, 200th Air Defense Artillery. He commissioned through Officer Candidate School as a second lieutenant in 1992 and has held various staff positions at the battalion, brigade and Joint Forces Headquarters levels. He branch transferred from Air Defense to Infantry in 2006 as a result of force structure changes in the NMNG. Nava has commanded at battery, battalion and brigade levels.

Salas will move on to a new assignment with the U.S. Air Force following a distinguished career of service with the NMNG.

“Five years ago, I asked General Salas to become the Adjutant General. He accepted this responsibility without hesitation,” Martinez said. “I thank General Salas for his decades of service to our citizens, our state, our nation and I wish him and his family well in his new assignment.”

Under Salas’ leadership, the NMNG has successfully completed 14 overseas deployments to Afghanistan, Iraq, other Middle Eastern countries, Kosovo, and Latin America. Our Guard has supported more than 600 law enforcement agencies and community-based organizations, participated in 571 missions to combat drug smuggling resulting in the seizure of $192,918,139 worth of narcotics. Our Guard has also helped educate 72,000 New Mexicans on the devastating effects of drug abuse. Our Guard has participated in 82 search and rescue missions and responded to 18 major fires, four floods, and three extreme winter storms. Not only did the Guard fulfill those missions during Salas’ tenure, they did it while reaching 100% manning in both the Army and Air.

“As you know, that is all in addition to the normal duties and training our Guard members complete throughout the year.,” Martinez said. “The vast majority of our Soldiers and Airmen have full-time careers and families, yet they stand ready to answer duty’s call.”

In his final farewell to his NMNG Soldiers and Airmen, Salas said, “I am so proud and honored to have led all of you who have served so valiantly and sacrificially along with your families beside you. There is no greater honor than that and I am going to miss you. I am going to miss coming to drill. I am going to miss seeing you train. I am going to miss seeing you engaged in the community. I am going to be in the bleachers being your biggest supporter.”

Salas assured the Troops that they have a great boss coming in.

“I’ve known Kenny since we were both lieutenants,” Salas said. “This man is a good man who has the right stuff. He has the right heart. He has led troops in combat and has held every staff position you can think of. Kenny, I am glad you are coming in behind… give them all you got and I will always be there to support you.”

