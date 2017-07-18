704th Military Intelligence Brigade joins Partners in Education; adopts MacArthur Middle School

FORT MEADE, Md. –Leaders from Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 704th Military Intelligence Brigade, joined Eugene Whiting, MacArthur Middle School principle principal and Fort Meade’s school liaison officer, Antoinette Parker, recently to sign an official school partnership agreement for the Partners in Education – Adopt-a-School Program.



The Adopt-A-School program contributes military resources and services to schools in order to nurture the intellectual, emotional, social and physical growth of children in the Fort Meade area, to increase public awareness of the Army’s mission, and to foster good relations.



The program fosters a better understanding of the community’s school system, strengthens and improves school programs and curricula, and creates a sense of personal involvement and interaction between organizations and schools, according to Parker.



Capt. Andrew P. Nodtvedt, commander of HHC 704th MI, whose wife Meredith is a 4th grade teacher for Anne Arundel County Public Schools, made the commitment to adopt MacArthur Middle School with less than a week in command and said some of the biggest impacts of his life came from teachers that took the extra time to shape his life.



When the opportunity to get involved with MacArthur Middle School through Partners in Education presented itself, Nodtvedt said he saw it as an exciting opportunity to give back to educators and provide a positive impact on our local youth and community.



“HHC Soldiers have a unique opportunity to play a direct role in improving our community,” said Nodtvedt. “By mentoring students during lunch, helping with after school tutoring and activities, we can assist teachers in their essential role of educating our nation's youth, creating what I hope will be a positive lasting impact for the students of MacArthur Middle School.”



According to their website, MacArthur Middle School serves around 1,150 students in grades 6-8 that reside both on and off post. Under the new agreement, the unit solidifies the relationship with the school and discuss ways they interact with their partner school.



“We have so many things going on in the school for your Soldiers to be a part of, whether you want to tutor, teach, coach, or mentor students, participate in our school events, or be a lunch buddy, the impact you can have here on the lives of our students is powerful,” said Whiting. “I’m excited for what’s to come this upcoming school year.”



The school principle principal went on to emphasize how the importance of having the presence of a Soldier in the halls of the school, just to give a high-five, makes a difference.



Partnering with MacArthur Middle School not only benefits the middle school students, but gives Soldiers an opportunity to learn more and contribute to the local community they are now a part of by being stationed at Fort Meade.



“The 704th Military Intelligence Brigade, year after year, continues to exude selfless service throughout the community. I'm excited that HHC can be an active part of that legacy and give back to the communities that support us,” said Nodtvedt.

