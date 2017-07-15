Getting to the meat and potatoes of Saber Guardian 17

No matter what it’s called, food service, dining facility or “chow hall,” a meal often becomes the focal point of a Soldiers day, and the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB) is no exception.



”Troops need to eat and they should enjoy,” said Staff Sgt. Ivan G. Thom, squad leader, 227th Headquarters and Headquarters Company (HSC), 10th CAB.



The 10 th CAB is part of the 10 th Mountain Division deployed from Germany to provide aviation support for exercise SG17.



“We have roughly 350 troops on the ground at the Novo Selo Training Area, and they are eating three times a day, seven days a week,” Thom said.



This totals more than 700 meals a day, 4,900 a week or almost 20,000 meals a month throughout their deployment, which would not be possible without the hard work and dedication of the food service specialists of company 10th CAB.



Up long before sunrise to begin work and ending their day long after sunset, these “field chefs”make sure the food is hot, fresh and ready for the day’s missions.



“Sometimes we are cooking until midnight to get ready for the next day, “said, Pfc. Michelle Wilson, food service specialist with 227th HSC, 10th CAB.



With a staff of 16, Thom uses the group’s expertise to keep the food quality high, as well as inject a little “home cooking” into the menu.



From baked macaroni and cheese to fried chicken, Wilson makes sure the troops have a little “taste of the south” during their meals.



“I am from North Carolina, and I like to mix in a southern style when I cook,” Wilson said, “because everyone love some good comfort food.”



There are different types of fare available to meet most everyone’s needs. Salads are chopped and prepared daily as well as different types of mixed vegetables for those Soldiers who are vegetarians.



“I always try and make sure the vegetarians are taken cared of in my food line,” said Pfc. Maria Pampolina, food service specialist with 227th HSC, 10th CAB.



What is the secret recipe to all this “down-home cooking?” Teamwork and camaraderie are the main ingredients.



“The food service team is a tight group,” said Pfc. Tataniea Cannon, food service specialist with 227th HSC, 10th CAB. “We spend a lot of time together. It’s like a brother and sister thing and the closest thing we have to family here.”

Date Taken: 07.15.2017
Location: BG